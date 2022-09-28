Read full article on original website
Alachua County deactivating shelters, sending fire rescue crews south
ALACHUA COUNTY — On Monday, it looked like Ian could make landfall in North Central Florida as a hurricane. Since the storm moved further and further east, making landfall near Ft. Myers. Thursday morning, it looked like most of the storm would curve around North Central Florida. Because of...
Hometown Heroes: GFR to send firefighters to Charlotte County
Gainesville Fire Rescue will send seven firefighters to help with search and rescue missions. Charlotte County is north of Fort Myers. The county continues to deal with devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 8 also helped with rescue efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021. Gainesville Fire Rescue...
GRU works to restore power to more than 13,000 people
Hurricane Ian left more than 2.6 million people without power across the sunshine state, according to Governor DeSantis. North Central Florida seemed to dodge a bullet with Hurricane Ian. Hugh Machen worked to clean up storm debris left behind. "Mother nature trimming her trees," Machen said. While some people spent...
Hawthorne residents after Hurricane Ian
Hawthorne's Mayor Jacquelyn Randall says after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city experienced downed powerlines from high winds and flooding outside the city limit. CBS4 News checked in with residents in the Hawthorne area. Rev. Joseph Williams says his faith brought him through another storm. "He wasn't going...
Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian
Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
Schools in Marion County remain closed
According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
Gainesville Regional Utilities asks customers to conserve water because of Hurricane Ian
Gainesville, FL — With Hurricane Ian coming into Florida, Gainesville Regional Utilities asks customers to conserve water. GRU says this storm will stress their wastewater treatment system, which is meant to take sewage, but in this case could be receiving massive amounts of rainwater. GRU asks people to do...
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
Utility crews from Alabama come to help GRU during Hurricane Ian
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents have been preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, and local workers responsible for local infrastructure are also making sure they stay prepared to respond to any outages. Communications Director for Gainesville Regional Utilities David Warm said GRU received crews coming from the city...
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GRU asks customers to limit wastewater usage during storm
Gainesville, FL — With Hurricane Ian expected to produce heavy rains, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) asks customers to reduce their water usage during the storm. In a statement sent to GRU customers, the utility said the heavy rains will put a lot of stress on their wastewater treatment system, and could potentially cause sewer backup or overflow.
Boat rescue at City of Palatka
Putnam County Sheriff's Office Marine unit was called by City of Palatka and the state Department of Transportation regarding a boat that was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge of St. Johns River. According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office several attempts were made have the owner of the boat...
Free parking still available in Gainesville for people who need to store cars
Gainesville — The city of Gainesville shared updates on a variety of services related to Tropical Storm Ian. Gainesville suspended waste collection on Thursday. For people scheduled for Thursday pickups, crews will get trash and recycling on Friday. RTS. The city will not have bus service on Thursday and...
Residents reflect on "What could have been" during Hurricane Ian
Cedar Key, FL — From sandbags, to boarded windows, Cedar Key residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. "We take the hurricanes very seriously here," resident Phil Prescott said that earlier in the week the forecast predicted Hurricane Ian could make landfall at or near Cedar Key. "It...
Florida Gators fans say they feel for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian
When the forecast earlier in the week showed Hurricane Ian moving toward Florida's Gulf Coast the University of Florida announced the college football game between Florida and Eastern Washington had been pushed from Saturday to Sunday. “I'm still planning on attending. Whether it would have continue to be on Saturday...
Man arrested for breaking into business during Hurricane Ian
According to Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies arrested Matthew Adams, 27, yesterday for burglary. LCSO says deputies responded to a report from a resident who lives near a local business. Around 6:20am yesterday, the citizen said they heard someone kicking at the door. LCSO says when deputies arrived, they...
Alachua County Sheriff's Office reports 102 calls from Hurricane Ian
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the county was effected heavily by wind during Hurricane Ian passing through. ACSO says that from Wednesday until today, they responded to 102 calls related to weather. 50 calls were made in regards to trees that were down on roads. 18 people reported...
