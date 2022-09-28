ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Hometown Heroes: GFR to send firefighters to Charlotte County

Gainesville Fire Rescue will send seven firefighters to help with search and rescue missions. Charlotte County is north of Fort Myers. The county continues to deal with devastating impacts from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 8 also helped with rescue efforts after the Surfside condo collapse in 2021. Gainesville Fire Rescue...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GRU works to restore power to more than 13,000 people

Hurricane Ian left more than 2.6 million people without power across the sunshine state, according to Governor DeSantis. North Central Florida seemed to dodge a bullet with Hurricane Ian. Hugh Machen worked to clean up storm debris left behind. "Mother nature trimming her trees," Machen said. While some people spent...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne residents after Hurricane Ian

Hawthorne's Mayor Jacquelyn Randall says after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city experienced downed powerlines from high winds and flooding outside the city limit. CBS4 News checked in with residents in the Hawthorne area. Rev. Joseph Williams says his faith brought him through another storm. "He wasn't going...
HAWTHORNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
mycbs4.com

Hawthorne in the wake of Hurricane Ian

Mayor Jacquelyn Randall said that Hawthorne city limits were mainly impacted by strong winds and currently the city is working to clean up debris in roads and fix a few downed power lines. Parts of Hawthorne that were impacted the most are in the low lying areas. Mayor Randall calls...
HAWTHORNE, FL
mycbs4.com

Schools in Marion County remain closed

According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Grace Marketplace#Eastside High School
mycbs4.com

Utility crews from Alabama come to help GRU during Hurricane Ian

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville residents have been preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, and local workers responsible for local infrastructure are also making sure they stay prepared to respond to any outages. Communications Director for Gainesville Regional Utilities David Warm said GRU received crews coming from the city...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GRU asks customers to limit wastewater usage during storm

Gainesville, FL — With Hurricane Ian expected to produce heavy rains, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) asks customers to reduce their water usage during the storm. In a statement sent to GRU customers, the utility said the heavy rains will put a lot of stress on their wastewater treatment system, and could potentially cause sewer backup or overflow.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Boat rescue at City of Palatka

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Marine unit was called by City of Palatka and the state Department of Transportation regarding a boat that was tied to the walkway under Memorial Bridge of St. Johns River. According to Putnam County Sheriff's Office several attempts were made have the owner of the boat...
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
mycbs4.com

Residents reflect on "What could have been" during Hurricane Ian

Cedar Key, FL — From sandbags, to boarded windows, Cedar Key residents prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. "We take the hurricanes very seriously here," resident Phil Prescott said that earlier in the week the forecast predicted Hurricane Ian could make landfall at or near Cedar Key. "It...
CEDAR KEY, FL
mycbs4.com

Florida Gators fans say they feel for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian

When the forecast earlier in the week showed Hurricane Ian moving toward Florida's Gulf Coast the University of Florida announced the college football game between Florida and Eastern Washington had been pushed from Saturday to Sunday. “I'm still planning on attending. Whether it would have continue to be on Saturday...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Man arrested for breaking into business during Hurricane Ian

According to Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), deputies arrested Matthew Adams, 27, yesterday for burglary. LCSO says deputies responded to a report from a resident who lives near a local business. Around 6:20am yesterday, the citizen said they heard someone kicking at the door. LCSO says when deputies arrived, they...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy