Public notice is hereby given that a special meeting/tax rate hearing of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, September 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO