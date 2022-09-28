ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lstribune.net

Fred’s Football Forecast – Week 6

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop) It’s homecoming at the home of the Tigers as they look to reset this week with a home win. Oak Park has run off five straight wins to start the season. Expect the Tigers to growl and put up a fight but in the end the Northmen’s undefeated season continues for one more week.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Citizens’ Advisory Committee, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a Citizens’ Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Lea Middle School, 630 SW Persels Road, Lee’s Summit to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, September 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Special Meeting/Tax Rate Hearing

Public notice is hereby given that a special meeting/tax rate hearing of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held at the Board of Education Office, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Thursday, September 29, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy