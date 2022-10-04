Read full article on original website
2022 10/01 – Shirley Ann (Jones) Burns
Sunrise for Missionary Shirley Ann (Jones) Burns, born on June 25, 1954. She was born in a car in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Sunset was Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in peace in her bed at her home in Mount Vernon. She was the fifth child, born to Jordan “Jerry” Jones and...
2022 10/02 – Larry Gene Goss
Larry Gene Goss, 77, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 8:13 am September 28, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born July 28, 1945, in Hamilton County, Illinois to the late Robert and Vera (Hampton) Goss. Larry married Hedy (Cox) Goss on July 4, 1968, at the Second Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage.
2022 10/03 – David Duane Phelps
David Duane Phelps, 58, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away on September 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 31, 1964, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Larry and Alice (Elliston) Phelps. David married Donna (Smith) Phelps in 2007. In addition to his wife, David is survived...
SC Wins NTC Showdown, NC Beats Christ Our Rock, Kee Great In OPS Finale — Prep Baseball
The SC Cougars got a big NTC win at home beating Windsor/Stew-Stras 13-6 to improve to 14-4 overall this Fall. The Cougars plated 7 runs in the 2nd inning to pull away. Aidan Dodson homered and drove in 4, Anthony Buonaura blasted his first grand slam of his career and also drove in 4 with Ethan Watwood adding 3 RBI. SC also got 3 hits and an RBI and 2 runs scored from Chase Thompson. Brody Markley also had a hit and a run. Dodson was the winning pitcher going 2.2 allowing 5 hits and 3 runs with 5 strikeouts. Watwood worked 2.1 allowing 3 hits and 2 earned. SC will take on North Clay on Monday.
Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke set to debate: What to expect
(NEW YORK) — On Friday — for the first and only time — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, will meet face-to-face for a debate less than six weeks before Election Day. Both candidates come to the stage...
Parker McCollum will headline a special, Houston-themed opening day for RodeoHouston 2023
Parker McCollum is returning to RodeoHouston for 2023, where he’ll headline the first day of the extensive, star-packed festival proceedings. It’s not the first time Parker’s headlined the rodeo, but next year’s performance will be a little bit different, as plans were unveiled this week for an opening day packed full of special events celebrating all things Texas.
Hurricane Ian could cripple Florida’s home insurance industry
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Ian could cripple Florida’s already-fragile homeowners insurance market. Experts say a major storm like Ian could push some of those insurance companies into insolvency, making it harder for people to collect on claims. Since January 2020, at least a dozen insurance companies in the...
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. in Albers Recalls Various Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., an Albers, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). FSIS expects there to be additional product labels added in the near future and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.The various RTE meat items were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found here and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes. Available labels for the RTE meat products can be found here.The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.
