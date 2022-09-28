Read full article on original website
Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
Airmen Heading to Florida in a Joint Effort from the Army and Air National Guard
Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing based in Louisville are heading to Florida today to help clear roadways and help pick up debris. Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
