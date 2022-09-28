ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
