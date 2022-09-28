ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Tour Tyler Texas

Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas

I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
TYLER, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure

Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
DALLAS, TX
Awesome 98

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location

Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals

After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
ALLEN, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site

DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW

Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
FORT WORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain

I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
LUBBOCK, TX

