Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ Coombs
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry Lease
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
Moving out of your parent's house is nerve-wracking whether you're headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners.
dallasexpress.com
Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure
Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
fox4news.com
State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
KCEN TV NBC 6
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you're planning a trip for you or your family, here's all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open at the...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
Fun Pizza Kitchen Adding Location in Frisco
Diners can grab pizza, pastas, salads, and more!
Pizza Stop offers late-night pizza at new Richardson location
Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings at 4251 E. Renner Road in Richardson. (Courtesy Pizza Stop) Pizza Stop opened Sept. 14 in Richardson at 4251 E. Renner Road. According to its website, the pizza shop is operated by “two pizza-loving brothers” and recreates popular pizzas with a twist of western Asian flavors. Ownership said the business plans to hold a grand opening event sometime in October. Pizza Stop is open until 3 a.m. serving pizzas, pastas, salads and wings. 972-975-5555. www.pizzastoptexas.com.
fox4news.com
Hurricane Ian: Coppell woman describes panic as floodwaters drew closer to her home
NAPLES, Fla. - Coppell resident Kim Clark is one of several people in Florida cleaning up after finding herself in Hurricane Ian's path. Clark, who was at her second home in Naples, Florida, said she had never seen anything like the powerful Category 4 hurricane. "The water came in so...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals
After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD to add GPS trackers to busses after multiple kids dropped off in wrong neighborhoods
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD has agreed to spend about $80,000 to provide GPS trackers on school buses. However, it comes as a cold comfort to a group of parents who say their kids have been repeatedly dropped off in the wrong neighborhoods. In a few days, FWISD...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
blackchronicle.com
Dallas developer Tim Barton indicted, loses Turtle Creek site
DALLAS — An actual property developer indicted final week on felony fraud costs has misplaced management of a high-profile site he as soon as deliberate to show right into a high-rise luxurious rental tower and Mandarin Oriental resort within the unique Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, proprietor...
keranews.org
‘They just kind of took over.’ Green worms and their webs swarm DFW
Residents have found them around door frames, falling from trees, and even as surprise guests indoors. “My son said that he found one in his lunchbox,” said Fort Worth resident Steven Horvath. “My wife doesn’t like them in the house. You have to be careful when you’re cooking that they’re not dropping down from the ceiling into your food.”
Losing a Legendary Rock Radio Station in Dallas-Fort Worth Could Be Lubbock’s Gain
I hate to tell you this, but a legendary radio station is rumored to be on the chopping block. By all accounts, the legendary Eagle (KEGL-FM) in Dallas/Fort Worth is done. Supposedly the station will become the third sports talk station in the market today. At one time we were close enough to the station that Program Director and Host Chris Ryan served as the voice of 94.5 FMX (the big voice announcer guy).
