Following decades of only being available via door-to-door sales and later directly on the Tupperware website, the well-known containers will now be sold at Target. Tupperware was sold for the first time in 1946, and was traditionally only available through sales at the door or "Tupperware parties," where the products were sold during demonstrations hosted by a customer, allowing the seller to earn commissions.

