Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter Shares Surge 22% After Elon Musk Revives Deal to Buy Company at Original Price
Tesla CEO Elon Musk changed course and agreed to buy Twitter for the agreed upon price, according to a filing on Tuesday. Twitter shares were halted after Bloomberg reported that Musk plans to go through with his acquisition at $54.20 a share. The stock jumped 22% after it reopened. Elon...
This 40-Year-Old Mover Went From Working 6 Jobs to Earning $109,000 in a Year—Here's How
Before joining TaskRabbit in March 2020, Kingsley Onyemali worked six jobs. It was better than the alternative: In 2018, the professional mover was homeless in Austin, Texas, two years after emigrating with his family from Nigeria to Oklahoma City. He was trying to save money for housing so his family, still in Oklahoma, could make the 360-mile trek south to join him.
After Decades of Door-to-Door Sales, Tupperware is Now Available at Target
Following decades of only being available via door-to-door sales and later directly on the Tupperware website, the well-known containers will now be sold at Target. Tupperware was sold for the first time in 1946, and was traditionally only available through sales at the door or "Tupperware parties," where the products were sold during demonstrations hosted by a customer, allowing the seller to earn commissions.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0