What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it's left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help Florida...
Hurricane Ian leaves trail of destruction in Florida, with estimates of billions in damage
While officials are still assessing the damage, the economic toll of Hurricane Ian is already staggering. Early estimates are nearing $70 billion, and consumers could feel the pinch at the grocery store because of the storm. Ian is one of the most powerful hurricanes to make landfall in the U.S....
Ian downgrades to cyclone after South Carolina landfall; death toll at 33, rescues continue | LIVE
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 33 Friday afternoon, ABC News reports, as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV...
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
