financemagnates.com
Advanced Markets UK Turns Profitable in 2021, Revenue Jumps 13%
Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the wider Advanced Markets Group, turned a profit in 2021 fiscal with a healthy jump in revenue as well. The published numbers only show the performance of the UK unit and not the group or any other subsidiaries. According to the latest...
u.today
Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
u.today
Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch
3 Growth Stocks I'll Keep Buying as the Market Plunges
The stocks are down, but their underlying businesses are stronger than ever.
financemagnates.com
Valutrades Posts Loss in 2021 despite Revenue Increase
FCA-regulated Valutrades Limited published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, reporting a staggering loss despite an 11 percent increase in annual revenue. As seen in the Companies House filing, the forex and CFDs broker closed the year with total revenue of £4.41 million, increasing from £3.99 million in the previous year. It has been witnessing an increase in revenue since a decline in number in 2018 by the introduction of ESMA regulations.
CoinDesk
Is Bitcoin an Inflation Hedge? Investors Are Still Unsure
Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $19,000 level Wednesday intraday as industry watchers pondered anew whether the largest cryptocurrency would become a go-to asset in times of high inflation. BTC was recently up about 3% over the past 24 hours and roughly 6% over the past seven days, according to Messari data.
financemagnates.com
OvalX (Previously ETX Capital) Turns Loss in 2021, Client Count Jumps
Moncor (London) Limited, which is operating as OvalX (previously ETX Capital), ended the financial year 2021, ending on December 31, with a pre-tax loss of £9.2 million due to staggering investments and macroeconomic events. After a tax credit, the net loss for the year came in at £6.8 million....
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction
A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market
The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
u.today
Uniswap Aims at $100 Million in New Funding Amid Crypto Crash
Uniswap Labs is aiming at a new investment round and collecting more than $100 million in order to broaden its offering, according to TechCrunch. The start-up will be working with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore's sovereign funds, to raise from $100 million to $200 million during a round. The company's valuation is at approximately $1 billion.
u.today
Robert Kiyosaki Believes Everything Is in Bubble, and Everything Will Crash as Bitcoin Reclaims $20,000
financemagnates.com
Deutsche Börse Teams Up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange on Market Data
Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, has entered a market data partnership with Chile’s Santiago Exchange, the third-largest exchange in Latin America. Under the collaboration, the German exchange said it will provide access to a full range of Santiago Exchange’s market data products on its platform. Additionally,...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
blockchain.news
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
financemagnates.com
Asian Bank DBS Taps NASDAQ to Up Its Market Surveillance Efforts
DBS, a Singapore-headquartered financial services group, has announced its plans to boost its surveillance and market integrity efforts by onboarding the trading surveillance technology of the American exchange, NASDAQ. On Thursday, the group in a statement noted that the technology will enable it to double down on its abilities to...
NEWSBTC
Solana (SOL) Holds Its Gains While Most Coins Bleed
Solana (SOL) has managed to keep most of its gains over the past 48 hours while most coins bled out. The token started yesterday, September 29th, at $33.25, going as high as $34.34 at midday. Solana (SOL) suffered a loss in value on September 28th, when it dropped from $32.85...
