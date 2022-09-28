ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
financemagnates.com

Advanced Markets UK Turns Profitable in 2021, Revenue Jumps 13%

Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the wider Advanced Markets Group, turned a profit in 2021 fiscal with a healthy jump in revenue as well. The published numbers only show the performance of the UK unit and not the group or any other subsidiaries. According to the latest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
u.today

Ripple Rival Stellar (XLM) Among Top Unprofitable Cryptocurrencies of Week as of Now

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today

Many Traders Sold Bitcoin at $20,000, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Valutrades Posts Loss in 2021 despite Revenue Increase

FCA-regulated Valutrades Limited published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on December 31, reporting a staggering loss despite an 11 percent increase in annual revenue. As seen in the Companies House filing, the forex and CFDs broker closed the year with total revenue of £4.41 million, increasing from £3.99 million in the previous year. It has been witnessing an increase in revenue since a decline in number in 2018 by the introduction of ESMA regulations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinDesk

Is Bitcoin an Inflation Hedge? Investors Are Still Unsure

Bitcoin (BTC) regained the $19,000 level Wednesday intraday as industry watchers pondered anew whether the largest cryptocurrency would become a go-to asset in times of high inflation. BTC was recently up about 3% over the past 24 hours and roughly 6% over the past seven days, according to Messari data.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

OvalX (Previously ETX Capital) Turns Loss in 2021, Client Count Jumps

Moncor (London) Limited, which is operating as OvalX (previously ETX Capital), ended the financial year 2021, ending on December 31, with a pre-tax loss of £9.2 million due to staggering investments and macroeconomic events. After a tax credit, the net loss for the year came in at £6.8 million....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction

A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
STOCKS
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’

On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
CURRENCIES
The Motley Fool

The Bank of England Just Saved the Stock Market

The strong day for the market had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. There have recently been a lot of issues in the foreign exchange markets. On Wednesday, the Bank of England moved to shore up the British pound sterling. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
u.today

Uniswap Aims at $100 Million in New Funding Amid Crypto Crash

Uniswap Labs is aiming at a new investment round and collecting more than $100 million in order to broaden its offering, according to TechCrunch. The start-up will be working with a number of investors, including Polychain and one of Singapore's sovereign funds, to raise from $100 million to $200 million during a round. The company's valuation is at approximately $1 billion.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Deutsche Börse Teams Up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange on Market Data

Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, has entered a market data partnership with Chile’s Santiago Exchange, the third-largest exchange in Latin America. Under the collaboration, the German exchange said it will provide access to a full range of Santiago Exchange’s market data products on its platform. Additionally,...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
financemagnates.com

Asian Bank DBS Taps NASDAQ to Up Its Market Surveillance Efforts

DBS, a Singapore-headquartered financial services group, has announced its plans to boost its surveillance and market integrity efforts by onboarding the trading surveillance technology of the American exchange, NASDAQ. On Thursday, the group in a statement noted that the technology will enable it to double down on its abilities to...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Solana (SOL) Holds Its Gains While Most Coins Bleed

Solana (SOL) has managed to keep most of its gains over the past 48 hours while most coins bled out. The token started yesterday, September 29th, at $33.25, going as high as $34.34 at midday. Solana (SOL) suffered a loss in value on September 28th, when it dropped from $32.85...
