Washington, DC

popville.com

Large brush fire in Anacostia Park around 8pm last night

DC Fire EMS reported around 8:45pm: “Update large brush fire Anacostia Park SE. Using Fireboats to provide water supply. Fire knocked down. No structural threat. Working on hotspots.”. photo by Brett McReynolds. photo by Edward Stillwell Ryder.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Metro unveils new DC headquarters, features one-stop shop for disabled riders

Metro and D.C. leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new state-of-the-art Metrorail headquarters building in Southwest D.C. Thursday. The new building replaces the outdated Jackson Graham Building, the former headquarters building near Gallery Place in Northwest. The disabled community may be the most excited about the new central...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Shots Fired Near 8th and Upshur in Petworth around Midnight. Shooting in NoMa. Shooting in SW. and “shooting at Union Station. Just before 4:00 p.m.”

A reader reports at 12:08am: “just woken out of a deadsleep but gunshots VERY near to 8th and Upshur. We saw the cops last night put about a dozen little bullet/casing markers out there to photograph. I walked by this morning and the back driver side window of the car parked across from Timber was shot out. Also… hell of a way to wake up. ”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, DC
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
restonnow.com

With flooding possible, Hurricane Ian washes out some local events

An October weekend once filled with fall events is starting to clear out, as Fairfax County braces for Hurricane Ian. The storm that devastated Florida after making landfall on Wednesday (Sept. 28) is expected to weaken as it heads north, but its rain and winds could still prove dangerous, the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security (DEMS) warns.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thedcpost.com

The Wharf Expecting Residents for Free Oktoberfest Weekend

The Wharf is ready to host three days of Oktoberfest festivities from Friday, September 30 to October 2. Guests can enjoy German-inspired fare, Sam Adam Octoberfest beer (if they are 21 and older), along with Bavarian decor and costumes, throughout the weekend at Wharf restaurants including Cantina Bambina, Brighton SW1, Boardwalk Bar & Arcade, Rappahannock Oyster Bar, and Kirwan’s Irish Pub.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Burst of Gunfire Hits Homes, Cars in Alexandria Neighborhood

Some residents who live near the Braddock Road Metro station in Alexandria, Virginia, were shaken up when a burst of gunfire sent bullets into homes and cars in the area Thursday night. It happened around around 8:30 p.m. in a townhome community on Wythe Street. Cassandra Suess said she was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards

“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
OLNEY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Woman arrested for robbing beauty store in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A woman is in custody accused of robbing a beauty supply store in Prince William County, as police continue the search for two other suspects in the case. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened at the Beauty 4 U store located at 2542 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge on June 15.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

