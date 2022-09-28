ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach

When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?

The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause

The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
santamariavalley.com

The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley

Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
SANTA MARIA, CA
CBS LA

Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US

While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

37th Annual Best of Ventura County

Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?

The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp.  A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image —  transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”  
SOLVANG, CA
