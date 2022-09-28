Read full article on original website
Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast
In the last month alone, more than 266 sea lions were found suffering from domoic acid toxicosis locally. The post Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
These California Beaches Are Under 'High Bacteria Warning'
Here's where you should stay out of the water.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
How rare are mountain lion attacks in California?
The search is on for a mountain lion believed to have attacked a child at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita. The attack happened Monday when a 7-year-old boy was apparently bit on the rear by a mountain lion while the child was climbing some steps. The boy’s father was not far behind and was […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Heal the Ocean Tackles the Homeless Encampment Problem in the Santa Ynez Riverbed
Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been involved in cleaning up abandoned homeless camps in environmentally sensitive areas because the camps often contain trash and human waste that can end up in the ocean. In 2020, HTO Field Advisor Harry Rabin, known for his high-tech work through his company, On...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake
A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
santamariavalley.com
The Great Outdoors in Santa Maria Valley
Here in the Santa Maria Valley, our mild year-round-weather, wide-open spaces and diverse coastal ecosystem combine to offer virtually unlimited outdoor adventures, from birdwatching to beach walking, golfing to bicycling. Here are some favorite local options for a family getaway to the great outdoors in the Santa Maria Valley:. Stunning...
Man rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara after being stuck for 6 hours
Santa Barbara police and Santa Barbara fire officials responded to reports of a person stuck in a confined space Friday afternoon.
kclu.org
Five years later: Central, South Coast survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting return for memorials
This is going to be a tough weekend for thousands of people. Molly Maurer of Simi Valley is one of them. This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. Maurer was at the concert. "i go...
Study names Oxnard as one of the most neighborly cities in the US
While it's known for its festivals, summer concerts and sandy beaches, many that live in Oxnard thank the sense of community for making it one of the nicest places to live in. "The biggest thing is just the sense of community," said resident Carl Ball.With more than 200,000 people living in Oxnard, making it the largest city in Ventura County. "We know each other," said Mayor John Zaragoza. "We're a big city but yet small enough that we have a hometown-type feeling."Zaragoza has lived in Oxnard his entire life and was not surprised when he saw his hometown ranked as one of...
L.A. park closed after ‘aggressive mountain lion’ spotted, child attacked
Wildlife officials are warning the public of an “aggressive mountain lion” prowling around, prompting a park closure on Tuesday. Pico Canyon Park, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, has been temporarily closed until further notice, according to The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. The closure comes after a 7-year-old child was attacked […]
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Wildlife officers hunt for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita
Wildlife officers resumed their hunt Wednesday for an “aggressive mountain lion” that attacked and injured a 7-year-old boy at a park in Santa Clarita. Pico Canyon Park was closed Tuesday evening and would remain closed indefinitely while authorities tried to capture the big cat, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. […]
Central Coast Jet Center hosts training operation for future Navy fighter pilots
Over the next few days, people in Santa Maria and Orcutt may see and hear more planes flying overhead.
Ventura County Reporter
37th Annual Best of Ventura County
Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
Can Solvang overcome 'Danish Mafia' to become the next Carmel?
The Central Coast town Solvang built its signature faux-traditional Danish village in the 1940s and the townspeople are plotting a revamp. A new generation of world-class chefs, barkeeps and merchants is making steady gains to revitalize Solvang. Yet they’re discovering that changing a beloved place’s carefully orchestrated image — transforming Solvang from a spot to roll in on a tour bus and grab a mini Danish flag into a true destination — is a heady task. One bar owner called it a bureaucratic nightmare and described to SFGATE the cohort who is resisting any change. “All they seem to care about is their bakeries. We call it the Danish Mafia and it’s true. It’s well known that’s what’s happening. A small group of people made decisions for everyone.”
