Augusta Free Press
Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall
The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
Augusta Free Press
Food manufacturer to expand operations, introduce new product line in Fauquier County
Evermade Foods will invest $100,000 to expand in Fauquier County, Va. The Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and create 46 new jobs. Evermade will introduce a new product line, according to a press release, of shelf-stable, grab-and-go...
Augusta Free Press
DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety
Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
Company to establish first 100 percent recycled titanium metal powder facility in Virginia
IperionX Limited will invest $82.1 million to establish Virginia’s first titanium demonstration facility in Halifax County. The facility will be the first in the United States to 100 percent recycle titanium metal powder. The Halifax facility will create 108 new jobs in a phased development. IperionX, a critical minerals...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police preparing for Tropical Storm Ian, with focus on Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police is preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Ian as it makes its way inland from South Carolina. According to a news release, all available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence.
Augusta Free Press
Columbia Gas: Tips for customers before and after Hurricane Ian
Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding its natural gas customers to be prepared for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia into early next week. “The health and safety of our customers is extremely important to Columbia Gas, which is why we are...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of October
October signals the peak of harvest for more than 300 wineries and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway. Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged October as Virginia Wine Month and promoted a new limited-edition wine created by his wife with Barboursville Vineyards in a news release sent Wednesday.
Augusta Free Press
Giant butternut squash, watermelon break Virginia State Fair, world records
Culpeper gardener Paul Jarosh’s 103-pound butternut squash smashed a world record at the recent State Fair of Virginia giant vegetable competition. The squash weighs almost 40 pounds more than the current entry in Guinness Book of World Records, and 20 pounds more than the standing record with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.
Augusta Free Press
Student Borrower Protection Center: ‘Sham lawsuit’ aims to keep borrowers trapped in debt
Six Republican state attorneys general filed a lawsuit in Missouri today seeking to block the Biden Administration’s historic effort to cancel student debt for more than 40 million Americans. This lawsuit was filed on behalf of state entities that own federally backed student loans, including the Missouri Higher Education...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin claims to be focused on governor job, as U.S. Senate, presidential runs seem to loom
The worst-kept secret in Richmond is that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is jonesing to take a stab at the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Have to admire how he tries to give off the vibe that he hates the attention he’s practically begging for there. “That discussion will be whatever is...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Lottery: Players claim $2 billion in prizes from online games
Virginia lottery players have now won more than $2 billion playing games online. The milestone was achieved more than two years after the lottery first introduced online play. Many familiar and headline-grabbing Virginia Lottery games like Mega Millions and Powerball are available online. In addition, players can try their hand...
Augusta Free Press
Report: Gen Z falling victim to online scams at higher rate than seniors
Tech-savvy teens are falling for online scams at a higher rate than seniors, according to a study published by SocialCatfish.com. The money lost by victims under 20 years old grew by 1125 percent over the last five years compared to 390 percent for seniors. Teens lost just $8.2 million in...
Augusta Free Press
Podcast: Book chronicles Virginia’s role in shaping the history of baseball
“Street Knowledge” welcomes David Driver and Lacy Lusk, the authors of From Tidewater To The Shenandoah: Snapshots From Virginia’s Rich Baseball Legacy, a look at the past, present, and future of baseball in Virginia, a state which has produced five Hall of Famers and several World Series stars.
