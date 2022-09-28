ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Pressure cooker: GMU votes to issue credits to in-state students despite budget shortfall

The Youngkin administration set a goal to get all public Virginia colleges and universities to hold the line on tuition increases for in-state students. On Thursday, the George Mason University Board of Visitors voted to issues credits to in-state undergraduate students equal to the 3 percent tuition increase the board had previously approved for the current academic year. The credits will create a total budget shortfall for GMU of nearly $6 million for the current fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

DCR encourages Virginia dam owners to prioritize safety

Hurricane season brings fall rains with winter storms around the corner. Virginia dam safety officials are encouraging dam owners that dam failures can result in catastrophic flooding, and put people and property at risk. More than 3,000 dams are in the Commonwealth, according to a press release from the Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Columbia Gas: Tips for customers before and after Hurricane Ian

Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding its natural gas customers to be prepared for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia into early next week. “The health and safety of our customers is extremely important to Columbia Gas, which is why we are...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia wine to be celebrated in the month of October

October signals the peak of harvest for more than 300 wineries and vineyards as the next vintage of Virginia wine is underway. Governor Glenn Youngkin acknowledged October as Virginia Wine Month and promoted a new limited-edition wine created by his wife with Barboursville Vineyards in a news release sent Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Giant butternut squash, watermelon break Virginia State Fair, world records

Culpeper gardener Paul Jarosh’s 103-pound butternut squash smashed a world record at the recent State Fair of Virginia giant vegetable competition. The squash weighs almost 40 pounds more than the current entry in Guinness Book of World Records, and 20 pounds more than the standing record with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation#Flood Protection#Dcr#Commonwealth
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Lottery: Players claim $2 billion in prizes from online games

Virginia lottery players have now won more than $2 billion playing games online. The milestone was achieved more than two years after the lottery first introduced online play. Many familiar and headline-grabbing Virginia Lottery games like Mega Millions and Powerball are available online. In addition, players can try their hand...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy