Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/01 – Shirley Ann (Jones) Burns
Sunrise for Missionary Shirley Ann (Jones) Burns, born on June 25, 1954. She was born in a car in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Sunset was Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in peace in her bed at her home in Mount Vernon. She was the fifth child, born to Jordan “Jerry” Jones and...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/30 – Harry William Ilbery
Harry William Ilbery, 87, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away on September 27, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 21, 1935, in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Charles and Sarah (Marbain) Ilbery. Harry married Linda Faye Ilbery on March 29, 1961. They were blessed with fifty-eight years of marriage before she preceded him in death on April 5, 2019.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/04 – Margie Poole
Margie Poole, 84, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 6:02 pm on September 18, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born December 21, 1937, in Fairfield, Illinois to the late Lawrence Fyie and Edith Mary (Hutchcraft) Wilson. Margie married Fred Poole on October 12, 1958, in First Presbyterian Church in Mount Vernon, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/02 – Larry Gene Goss
Larry Gene Goss, 77, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 8:13 am September 28, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born July 28, 1945, in Hamilton County, Illinois to the late Robert and Vera (Hampton) Goss. Larry married Hedy (Cox) Goss on July 4, 1968, at the Second Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/29 – Barbara A. (Howington) Breeden-Sledge
Barbara A. (Howington) Breeden-Sledge, 83, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., at her home, with her family at her side. Barbara was of the Baptist faith. She was born November 5, 1938, in Gibson County, Tennessee, the daughter of Robert and Mary Viola (Jones) Howington. On June 28, 1955, in Mississippi, she married Thomas C. Breeden, and he preceded her in death on November 1, 1992. She later married Thomas E. Sledge on June 18, 2003, in Mt. Vernon, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2021.
southernillinoisnow.com
Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke set to debate: What to expect
(NEW YORK) — On Friday — for the first and only time — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, will meet face-to-face for a debate less than six weeks before Election Day. Both candidates come to the stage...
southernillinoisnow.com
Hurricane Ian could cripple Florida’s home insurance industry
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Ian could cripple Florida’s already-fragile homeowners insurance market. Experts say a major storm like Ian could push some of those insurance companies into insolvency, making it harder for people to collect on claims. Since January 2020, at least a dozen insurance companies in the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. in Albers Recalls Various Ready-to-Eat Meat Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., an Albers, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). FSIS expects there to be additional product labels added in the near future and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.The various RTE meat items were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found here and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes. Available labels for the RTE meat products can be found here.The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.
Comments / 0