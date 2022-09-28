ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WGAL

Man wanted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have identified a suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old boy. Investigators are looking for Lemar Lester, 19. He's charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of the teen on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on Lester's...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court

A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial

Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

19-year-old killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner

19-year-old Ethan Mooney has been identified as the man who died in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of West Market Street in York around 11:52 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Identity of alleged porch pirate sought

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the person in the pictures took multiple packages from multiple homes on the 100 block of South Queen Street on Sept. 19 around 4:15 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security

Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000

PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

'Targeted' Teen Shot Dead In York: Police

A 19-year-old man has died following a "targeted shooting" a York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say. The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County

Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

