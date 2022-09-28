Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Related
Harrisburg dad charged with murder of 5-year-old who was strangled, suffered broken jaw
Harrisburg police filed upgraded charges of murder and strangulation against a man after an autopsy of his 5-year-old daughter showed she had a broken jaw, broken teeth, traumatic brain injuries and vaginal bruising, among other injuries. Police previously charged Gregory E. Woods Jr., 25, with two counts of aggravated assault...
WGAL
Man wanted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg police have identified a suspect in the killing of a 15-year-old boy. Investigators are looking for Lemar Lester, 19. He's charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of the teen on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Boas Street. Anyone with information on Lester's...
19-year-old at large after shooting younger teen in the head: Harrisburg police
Harrisburg police are looking for 19-year-old Lemar Bradley Lester Jr., in connection with a shooting that killed 15-year-old Kymire McKinney Tuesday night. According to charging documents filed against Lester, he had arranged to meet Kymire and sell him some marijuana near North 18th and Boas Streets on Sept. 27. About...
Mastermind behind robbery spree in Dauphin County sentenced to state prison: Court
A Grantville man will spend 15-40 years in state prison for a crime spree between 2018 and 2021, according to a prosecutor. Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans recently sentenced Troy Schweiger, 24, who drove a teenager and mentally handicapped adult to rob three gas stations in Dauphin County and robbed a frozen yogurt store himself, according to prosecutor Steven Zawisky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After a 15-year-old dies and another is beaten, who’s protecting Harrisburg’s children? | PennLive Editorial
Parents are scared in Harrisburg. Their children are scared. Many don’t want to go to school. And parents don’t know what to do to protect them. A 15-year-old child is dead – in what police say was a targeted killing last week. Another child was hospitalized after being beaten in a hallway of Harrisburg High School. And no one seems to be able to do anything to stop the violence.
Woman charged with killing Pa. man remains incompetent, court told
DANVILLE – A Florida woman accused of fatally stabbing an elderly Montour County man in 2020 after she used his bathroom remains incompetent to stand trial, and that may never change. That was the outcome of a county court hearing Thursday for Kathleen Susan Reed, 40, who is yet...
‘My nephew deserves justice’: Family of slain Harrisburg teen seeks answers during vigil
The jingle of a Super Softee truck rang out near Boas Street on Thursday night, but the dozens of people assembled had little interest. Instead, they were gathering to honor 15-year-old Kymire McKinney, who was killed in a shooting on the 1900 block of Boas Street on Tuesday evening. So...
19-year-old killed in central Pa. shooting: coroner
19-year-old Ethan Mooney has been identified as the man who died in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of West Market Street in York around 11:52 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York police make 6 arrests on weapons charges in 3 separate incidents in the city
YORK, Pa. — York City Police officers made five arrests for suspected weapons violations over a four-day span last week, the police department announced Thursday. The suspects charged were involved in three separate incidents, according to police. Incident No. 1. West Cottage Place and South Pershing Avenue. At 10:56...
Driver never hit the brakes after hitting, killing 18-year-old Carlisle woman in New Jersey, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Harrisburg police sent to city high school after videotaped brawl sends boy to hospital
Harrisburg police sent additional officers and community service aides to the city’s main high school Wednesday after a student was beaten and stomped in the hallway during a large fight Tuesday. Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said police were coordinating with school administrators to provide an additional presence in and...
local21news.com
Identity of alleged porch pirate sought
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are asking for the public's help in identifying an alleged porch pirate. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says the person in the pictures took multiple packages from multiple homes on the 100 block of South Queen Street on Sept. 19 around 4:15 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After school fight involving 22 kids, Harrisburg police say they’ll step in to provide security
Harrisburg officials on Thursday confirmed 22 students were involved in a fight at the John Harris high school campus earlier this week that sent a boy to the hospital. City officials pledged to step up and help the high school’s security team through training and adding officers to patrol the buildings doing “wellness checks.” The new information was released at a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at city hall.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000
PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
'Targeted' Teen Shot Dead In York: Police
A 19-year-old man has died following a "targeted shooting" a York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, police say. The City police were called to the shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street at 11:52 p.m., according to a release by the department. Upon arrival, officers found the teen suffering...
abc27.com
Ambulance shot at in York County, police looking for suspect
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the shooting of an ambulance last week. Police say on September 24 at 1:57 a.m. a Life Team ambulance was traveling on Loucks Road when a vehicle started to swerve towards and in front of the ambulance. On Loucks Road between Pennsylvania Ave. and the Susquehanna Trail, the ambulance driver observed a muzzle flash as one shot was fired into the driver’s side of the ambulance.
Female motorcyclist killed in crash in Snyder County
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A 41-year-old East Waterford woman was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after she crashed her motorcycle in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jacqueline L. Swartwood, was traveling west on Route 35 in Perry Township when she lost control of her motorcycle. The motorcycle then went off the right side of the road and traveled 113 feet into a field a grass before hitting a tree at the 8100 block. Swartwood's head hit the tree and she was thrown off the motorcycle, said investigating trooper Joseph Civello. He added that Swartwood was wearing a helmet at the time. The Snyder County Coroner's Office and EMS pronounced Swartwood dead at the scene.
Juvenile victim dies in Harrisburg shooting; police are investigating
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg. It occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street, according to Harrisburg Police. Responding officers found a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Pa. man accused in fatal shooting arrested along with his girlfriend
SUNBURY – A woman who witnessed a fatal shooting in Sunbury early Sunday morning has been charged with hindering the apprehension of the suspect who police say is her boyfriend. Lisa Ann Gebhart, 45, of White Deer, was arraigned Tuseday and jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail. She was...
abc27.com
Police looking for suspicious man who approached minor in Lancaster County
PENN TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) is investigating an incident that occurred in Penn Township on Tuesday, Sept. 28. According to police, a resident reported that his 15-year-old daughter was walking a dog in the area of Gold Finch Lane...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3