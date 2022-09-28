ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Top Headlines: Dixon Tours Cadillac Casting, Touts Michigan’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Style Bill, and More

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in Cadillac Tuesday to meet with one of the area’s largest manufacturers. Read More.

Statistics show more than 10,000 babies are born every day in the US, fewer than 300 a day are born here in Michigan. Read More.

On Tuesday, deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash in Union Township. Read More.

It’s estimated there are about 6,000 vessels lost in the Great Lakes.

A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Read More.

