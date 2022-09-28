ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
PORT ALLEN, LA
KPLC TV

Prosecutors: Man killed in DeQuincy to cover up Baton Rouge murder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As prosecutors laid out their second-degree murder case against Nathaniel Mitchell Thursday morning, they said he killed Zac Burton in July 2019 to cover up a murder in Baton Rouge. The 29-year-old Burton, who was from Baton Rouge, was shot to death. His burned body...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
SORRENTO, LA
wbrz.com

Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in the fifth week, and there are plenty of big games taking place Friday night across South Louisiana. This will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. St. James-Woodlawn, Carver-Dutchtown and Comeaux-Acadiana are among...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

