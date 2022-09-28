Jacolby Spells didn’t need a lot of time to make his mark for the Mountaineers. In just his third appearance for West Virginia, Spells sealed the WVU’s rivalry win over Virginia Tech with a pick-six. That was the first interception of the season for the team’s defense, which thirsted for turnovers as it struggled through the first two games of the campaign.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO