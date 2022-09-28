Read full article on original website
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
Mountaineers close road trip at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team closes its first 2022 Big 12 Conference road trip with a match against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 1, at McCasland Field House. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Big 12...
WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
University High’s Biafora scores first WVU goal
First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades. Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton. In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the...
WVU’s coaches expect Spells to improve after breakout game
Jacolby Spells didn’t need a lot of time to make his mark for the Mountaineers. In just his third appearance for West Virginia, Spells sealed the WVU’s rivalry win over Virginia Tech with a pick-six. That was the first interception of the season for the team’s defense, which thirsted for turnovers as it struggled through the first two games of the campaign.
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
SportsZone Highlights: Fairmont Senior at North Marion
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (4-2) defeated North Marion (5-1) with a final score of 20-19. Next week, North Marion will face Elkins, and Fairmont Senior will take on Morgantown.
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Morgantown High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
WVU volleyball begins road trip at TCU
The West Virginia University volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
Prep Football: Independence silences doubters, rolls past Bluefield
Independence has ran roughshod over its competition this season by historic numbers. Still, there have been detractors. Were the Patriots that good, or were those outlandish numbers the product of a weak schedule? Friday night when perennial power Bluefield came to Coal City, Independence had something to show the critics.
WVU wrestling releases 2022-23 schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons released the 2022-23 wrestling schedule on Wednesday. This year’s slate features six home duals, seven road duals and three in-season tournaments for a total of 16 dates. The schedule includes six matchups with programs in FloWrestling’s preseason top-25 dual rankings.
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
Huskies preparing for rivalry in unfamiliar territory
RACHEL, W.Va – The North Marion Huskies football team finds itself in unfamiliar territory entering Week 6, currently sitting in the top spot in the WVSSAC’s Class AA playoff ratings. At 5-0, head coach Daran Hays’ team has talent all over the field and at this point, the focus is on letting the players with […]
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
