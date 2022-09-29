Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc., an Albers, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). FSIS expects there to be additional product labels added in the near future and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated labels.The various RTE meat items were produced from July 7, 2022, to Sept. 9, 2022. The list of products and product codes for the RTE meat products that are subject to recall can be found here and includes all package sizes for all products with the affected lot codes. Available labels for the RTE meat products can be found here.The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST 20917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and wholesale distributors in Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

ALBERS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO