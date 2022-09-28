What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian's devastation began to come into focus a day after making landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. The death toll continues to rise.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO