What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

At least 33 deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida
At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said in a Friday afternoon update. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Officials have confirmed ABC News that there have been...
Ian downgrades to cyclone after South Carolina landfall; death toll at 33, rescues continue
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The Florida death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 33 Friday afternoon, ABC News reports, as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV...
Haunting aerial images show Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian's devastation began to come into focus a day after making landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. The death toll continues to rise.
Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Electric vehicles 2022: New York becomes 2nd state to mandate zero-emissions vehicles by 2035
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is aiming for zero emission vehicles by the year 2035. She directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state be zero-emission by 2035 on Thursday. That...
