Florida State

What is storm surge? Explaining dangers along Florida's coast now that Hurricane Ian made landfall

By Ginger Zee, Daniel Manzo, Emily Shapiro, Karma Allen via
6abc
 2 days ago
6abc

At least 33 deaths reported after Hurricane Ian slams into Florida

At least 21 people in Florida may have died due to Hurricane Ian, officials said in a Friday afternoon update. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon, causing catastrophic damage, fierce winds and dangerous, record-breaking storm surges. Officials have confirmed ABC News that there have been...
FLORIDA STATE
6abc

Haunting aerial images show Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian's devastation began to come into focus a day after making landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses. The death toll continues to rise.
FORT MYERS, FL
6abc

Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
FLORIDA STATE
6abc

Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
FLORIDA STATE

