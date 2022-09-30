Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/09 – Donna Kay Gibson
Donna Kay Gibson, 68, of Salem, Illinois passed away on September 30, 2022, at her home. Born August 25, 1954, in Salem, she was the daughter of James “Leslie” and Neva J. (Jackson) Squibb. Her parents preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life service will take place...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/06 – James ‘Jim’ Thomas LeBeau
James “Jim” Thomas LeBeau, 75, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 7, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Willis J. LeBeau and Helen (Hass) LeBeau. He married Karen Kirsch on April 21, 2003, in Kentucky and she survives. In...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/06 – Runae C. Woodward
Runae C. Woodward, 77 of Salem, Illinois passed away at Doctors Health and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, with her loving family at her side. Born March 8, 1945, in Joliet, Illinois, she was the daughter of John F. and Lizzabell (Bruce) Vonch. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Drop Home Game To Central, Head To Columbia Next Week
The Salem Wildcats dropped their home game to Breese Central last night 49-12. The Cats trailed 22-0 early in the 2nd quarter, but kept the Cougars off the board the rest of the first half. Salem scored a touchdown on a reception from Noah Nix in the back of the end zone for the sophomore’s first varsity touchdown. The Cats got another score when Jervace Mayes took a hand-off over 50 yards for the other TD. Salem turned the ball over 6 times in the loss as they are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Cahokia. They will head back on the road for the final time this year next week when they play at Columbia.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/03 – Aurelia ‘Ree’ E. Sauer
Aurelia “Ree” E. Sauer (nee Hilpert), age 94, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Centralia Manor. Ree was born on November 8, 1927, and raised in Belleville, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Mary Hilpert. She met Charles “Chuck” Sauer while in high school and married him on October 8, 1949. They raised their family in Highland, Illinois before moving to Centralia in 2014 to be near their son. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her two sisters and her two brothers.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Opens State Baseball & Softball Today
The Franklin Park baseball and softball teams will open up SIJHSAA State play today at Rotary Park in Centralia. The Lady Cats will open at 11 against Marion with the winner playing in the semifinals against the 10am winner between DuQuoin and Mascoutah. The other quarterfinal games will see Carterville and Waterloo play at noon and Mt Carmel and Wolf Branch at 1.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem VB Falls At Breese
It was a tough night at Breese Central for the Salem volleyball team. The varsity dropped 8-25, 13-25 to fall to 8-11. The Freshmen dropped the opening match 19-21, 9-21 to fall to 7-3 and the JV are now 7-6 after a 17-25, 21-25 loss. The SC Lady Cougars are...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Host Central….Prep Football Week 6
The Salem Wildcats enter week 6 of the High School football season at 1-4 and have started out 0-2 in the Cahokia. After losses to Wood River (4-1, 1-1) and Roxana (3-2, 1-1) to start the conference season, Salem will host perennial power Breese Central, who along with Columbia sit atop the Conference with 2-0 records and both are 4-1 on the season.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/3 – Martha Elizabeth (Bergmann) Petrea
Martha Elizabeth (Bergmann) Petrea, 101, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare. She was born on December 7, 1920, the daughter of Joseph and Clara (Mensing) Bergmann. She married the love of her life, Carl Leroy Petrea, on January 16, 1957, in Centralia and he preceded her in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 30-year-old Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue in Odin for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 20-year-old Alexis Fairchild of West Allmon in Salem was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear in court warrant in a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County YMCA/City of Salem Soccer Results
In Marion County YMCA/Salem Recreation Youth League Soccer, it was Odin Healthcare falling to BSI 2-1. In the win, Augustine Miller and Calan Veit-Tackitt were the Players of the Game. In the loss it was Allix Ullery and Trevin Lewis. Grace United Methodist Church shutout Rural King 2-0. Rylan Smith...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/02 – Madison Paige Cameron
Madison Paige Cameron, 23, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 3:43 pm on September 27, 2022, at Crossroads Community Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born February 23, 1999, in Centralia, Illinois to Travis and Teresa (Harvey) Cameron. In addition to her parents, Madison is survived by her sisters, Brittany...
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire Thursday morning on I-57
A car traveling southbound on I-57 was destroyed by fire Thursday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says Sharon Wright of Chicago was headed to a family reunion with another family. Those in the other vehicle noticed flames coming from under the car and alerted Wright who was able to pull onto the shoulder. All those in the vehicle got out safely and were also able to save their luggage before the flames spread.
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Tennis Falls To Olney
No. 1 – Grayce Burgener, RICHLAND County def. Amaziah Winchester, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0 No. 2 – Abigail Atwood, RICHLAND County def. Savanna Davis, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0 No. 3 – McKenna Snider, RICHLAND County def. Aressa Eisenhauer, SALEM COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL, 8-0 No. 4...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police officers talk positives of position as applicants sought for upcoming testing
Salem Police like other law enforcement departments is struggling to get candidates to apply for upcoming testing for future openings. Two of Salem’s younger patrolmen want to point out in Salem there are lots of positives to being a police officer as well as being a good-paying career. Grant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bobcats Battle At Tough Highland Invite To Finish 1st As A Team
The Franklin Park Bobcats cross country team competed at the very tough Highland Invitational racing against some of the best runners in the state of Illinois. The varsity boys race featured a battle of 2 unbeatens on the season with Granite City’s Landon Harris and Salem’s Alex Spencer. Harris finished the 1.8 mile course in a blistering time of 9:40.
southernillinoisnow.com
One shot, three in custody following shooting in Dix area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from Mt. Vernon Police, is investigating an early Thursday night shooting in rural Dix. Police responded to a report of a man shot at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park at 16584 North Illinois Route 37 in Dix and located the victim who was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for disorderly conduct after causing scare at Bridges Learning Center
Wamac Police Chief Steve Prather says a 49-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for disorderly conduct after being seen dressed in camouflage and appearing armed with a shotgun and a large knife walking near Bridges Learning Center Wednesday morning. Those at the school were advised to shelter in place until...
