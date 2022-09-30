The Salem Wildcats dropped their home game to Breese Central last night 49-12. The Cats trailed 22-0 early in the 2nd quarter, but kept the Cougars off the board the rest of the first half. Salem scored a touchdown on a reception from Noah Nix in the back of the end zone for the sophomore’s first varsity touchdown. The Cats got another score when Jervace Mayes took a hand-off over 50 yards for the other TD. Salem turned the ball over 6 times in the loss as they are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Cahokia. They will head back on the road for the final time this year next week when they play at Columbia.

SALEM, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO