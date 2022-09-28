Read full article on original website
Related
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwyane Wade’s NBA On TNT Replacement May Have Just Been Found
Wade is leaving TNT to focus on his various business endeavors. Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie
"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
LeBron James Names All-Time Lakers Starting Five
Scroll through the NBA record books and you'd be hard-pressed to find a category that doesn't feature multiple Los Angeles Lakers. The purple and gold hold one of the richest histories in all of sports; littered with championships, Hall of Famers and iconic moments. At the team's media day, superstar...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
ComicBook
WWE's New Bray Wyatt Big Bad Wolf SmackDown Tease is Craziest One Yet
WWE fans have been attempting to follow the bread crumbs in regards to WWE's White Rabbit teases and QR codes, and tonight's SmackDown revealed the craziest and most complex tease yet. After Karrion Kross appeared on SmackDown another QR code appeared, and when followed fans found a new mysterious video. The video spliced together images of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf in cartoon form, but then in between, you could see real images of a butcher shop with pigs' heads and legs hanging, and you can also see an image of a more evil looking wolf with glowing red eyes, but then things get more complex.
Knicks' Derrick Rose Details How He Took Diet Inspiration from Tim Duncan
Entering his 15th year in the league, New York Knicks guard and former MVP Derrick Rose is looking for ways to extend his longevity, much like how Tim Duncan did with the San Antonio Spurs.
Rachel Nichols Lands New Basketball Role With Showtime
The move marks her first full-time foray back into basketball coverage since her departure from ESPN in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki Dead at Age 79
Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki, who was also a member of the House of Councilors and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79. The report comes from Yahoo! Japan, though there are no details on what led to his passing. Inoki was a huge influence in the world of wrestling, as he would help create New Japan Pro Wrestling and help build it to immense success, and would then battle Muhammad Ali in an unforgettable wrestler vs boxer match. Later he would face Ric Flair in North Korea in front of an immense crowd, and later he would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Our thoughts are with Inoki's family and friends.
ComicBook
Longtime WWE Official Reportedly Leaves the Company
Dr. Chris Amann, WWE's Senior Ringside Physician, has reportedly departed WWE. Contrary to early reports, PWInsider is now reporting Amann gave his notice to the company a while ago and officially departed this month after being with the company since May 2008. Amann was a member of the team who implemented WWE's Wellness Policy in the late 2000s.
ComicBook
WWE Star Posts Cryptic Tweet, Says They "Know Why" WWE Holds Them Back
World Wrestling Entertainment has seen a surge of momentum since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over creative responsibilities. Stars like Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Braun Strowman have all been brought back to the company and have received immediate spotlight, while previously lost-in-the-shuffle wrestlers like Tommaso Ciampa and Finn Balor have been put in more featured positions on WWE programming. The WWE Women's Tag Titles have been brought back into the fold after a summer sabbatical, both WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther have had their titles elevated, and intrigue surrounding Dexter Lumis and the mysterious White Rabbit have kept viewers on the edge of their seats for weeks.
ComicBook
WWE: Update on Injury From This Week's NXT
This week's NXT saw a match come to an abrupt end when Tony D'Angelo suffered an apparent injury during his bout with Wes Lee. The injury took place when D'Angelo attempted a splash in the corner but tripped, causing him to hit his face on the second turnbuckle and land awkwardly on his right knee. Dave Meltzer reported on Thursday that D'Angelo's injury is real, but that he won't need surgery or be out of action for a long period of time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warriors-Wizards games in Japan to woo NBA fans, sponsors
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese basketball fans will get to see NBA stars up close when the reigning league-champion Golden State Warriors take on the Washington Wizards in two preseason games. Not surprisingly, Stephen Curry and Japanese-born Rui Hachimura will be the star attractions for each team. And as clearly as the logo of Japanese online retailer Rakuten is splashed on Curry’s jersey, big money is riding on the NBA’s most recent foray into Japan. Junya Ogura, senior manager at Japanese automaker Nissan’s brand and media strategy department, thinks it’s all worth it, given the NBA’s strong appeal to the younger generation, a trend that’s backed up by marketing studies.
ComicBook
Former NXT Champion Apparently Undergoes Medical Procedure
Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since June. He and tag partner Dolph Ziggler returned to Monday Night Raw earlier this year, turning face for the first time in years, but their duo quietly became a solo act over the summer. Ziggler engaged in a feud with Austin Theory while Roode was nowhere to be seen. This extended absence appears to be the result of an injury, as Roode took to his Instagram on Thursday to share that he recently had a visit to Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
ComicBook
WWE Fans Just Found Bray Wyatt Recording in White Rabbit Phone Number SmackDown Teaser
The fans in attendance at tonight's WWE SmackDown once again heard White Rabbit played in the arena, and then a QR code and a sign popped up during the episode, leading to more teases of a Bray Wyatt return. That led to a video that was one of the creepiest teases yet, but after more digging from fans and journalists, there was much more to those teases than initially thought, including a phone number embedded in the White Rabbit image filename. When called a message played, which is fully revealed when reversed, but then it seems it's actually Bray Wyatt speaking if one fan's discovery is true.
ComicBook
WWE "Very Worried" About Friday's SmackDown
Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown may have a limited roster. As Hurricane Ian rages on in the southeast, particularly affecting the state of Florida, there are said to be growing concerns about World Wrestling Entertainment's talent being able to travel to Winnipeg for the blue brand's final show of the month. As reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is said to be "very worried" about SmackDown due to having a bulk of its roster living in Florida.
ComicBook
Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser Addresses WWE Rumor That Vince McMahon Had Lost Interest in Gunther
Since Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser debuted on WWE SmackDown, they have been on a roll, and it didn't take long for Gunther to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, and he hasn't let go of the Title since. There was doubt that things would continue to ascend for the group after rumors that Vince McMahon and the team had soured on Gunther after appearances on Monday Night Raw. There was even a rumor that a squash was coming, but then McMahon retired from WWE and Triple H took over WWE Creative, and since then Giovanni Vinci has been added back to the group and they have returned to their former Imperium name. In a new interview WAZ.de, Kaiser addressed McMahon's departure and those rumors, and it seems things were going well.
ComicBook
WWE Has "Significant Plans" For Finn Balor
Finn Balor might be the next "Triple H guy" to get a surge of main roster momentum. As reported by @WrestleVotes on Twitter, there are "significant plans" in place for the first WWE Universal Champion that will be set in motion sometime in the future. The specifics of those plans remain close to the vest, but word is that Balor is a "strong favorite" of the new regime lead by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Balor is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and is a leading member of The Judgement Day, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio.
LeBron James Names His Favorite Player Growing Up
The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day earlier this week. As part of this event, NBA TV held a Q&A with LeBron James. James revealed his favorite food, favorite tattoo, favorite album and much more during this wide-ranging Q&A. He also revealed who his favorite athlete was growing up.
ComicBook
WWE: Latest Update on White Rabbit's Identity And When They'll Be Revealed
WWE has been dropping clues as to the identity of the mysterious "White Rabbit" on episodes of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and even at live events. Fan theories have been spreading like wildfire ever since, with many of the clues being left behind by various QR codes pointing toward the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE and Universal Champion was released back in July 2021, but reports of him negotiating a return with WWE started popping up earlier this month.
Comments / 0