Huddersfield Town appoint Mark Fotheringham as new boss until 2025... as the Terriers turn to the former Hertha Berlin assistant manager after just TWO Championship wins this season

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline, Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Huddersfield have appointed Mark Fotheringham as their new manager.

The 38-year-old Scot, who was assistant boss at Hertha Berlin, has signed a contract until June 2025.

Fotheringham replaces Danny Schofield, who was sacked earlier this month after just 69 days in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnZ9y_0iDiEj1H00
Mark Fotheringham, 38, has been appointed as Huddersfield's new manager
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avwJy_0iDiEj1H00
The Scot took up the role as Felix Magath's assistant at Hertha Berlin back in March
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ufnr_0iDiEj1H00
Former manager Danny Schofield lasted only 69 days in charge

Huddersfield's head of football Leigh Bromby told the club's official website: 'We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next head coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting.

'His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the club, and we also believe he can add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far.'

Former Dundee, Celtic, Freiburg and Norwich midfielder Fotheringham will work with Huddersfield's current backroom staff, alongside assistants Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley, plus head of goalkeeping Paul Clements.

Fotheringham forged his coaching career in Germany with Ingolstadt, who he helped win promotion to the second tier, Karlsruher and Hertha Berlin, who he joined in March this year to work under Felix Magath.

The Terriers secured just their second Sky Bet Championship win of the season under caretaker boss Pelach before the international break when they beat Cardiff 1-0.

They currently sit second-bottom in the table and Fotheringham, who began working with his squad on Tuesday, will take charge of his first match at Reading on Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLI4S_0iDiEj1H00
The Terriers have two wins and six losses so far in the Championship and sit in 23rd position

