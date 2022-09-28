ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8

LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors

LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me

Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA

Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!

Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards

Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
Santa Monica Daily Press

$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
