Queer Mercado: The Latino marketplace in East LA that focuses on LGBTQ+ businesses and brands
Queer Mercado is seen as an opportunity for these businesses to grow. It started last year with 40 vendors and now has more than 100.
LA councilman O’Farrell calls for indigenous land acknowledgment policy
City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell is seeking to create an official land acknowledgment policy for Los Angeles, introducing a motion Friday seeking to increase visibility with native and indigenous communities. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, called for the first council and commission meetings of each...
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
spectrumnews1.com
Leimert Park holds weekly market for Black female vendors
LOS ANGELES — Every Wednesday night, Black Women Vend hosts a weekly market in Leimert Park where Black female business owners can sell their products legally with all the proper permits. The program is also training them on how to grow their street vending business and lobbying California lawmakers...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me
Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
2urbangirls.com
Michelle Obama set to come to Inglewood as part of 6-city book tour for ‘The Light We Carry’
INGLEWOOD- Michelle Obama six-city tour in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Inglewood, Calif. Obama’s “The Light We Carry Tour” will take place at YouTube Theatre Dec. 13 at 8...
NBC Los Angeles
The LA You May Not Know: The Cemeteries of LA
Imagine an urban oasis, the perfect setting to relax in the cool shade, perhaps read a book or just escape from the noise and anxiety of life. We have several of these special places scattered all around Los Angeles. And you might even come across a movie star or two.
notquitenigella.com
Where To Eat At Grand Central Markets, Downtown Los Angeles!
Los Angeles' Grand Central Market is located in Downtown LA. It is the oldest consecutively running market in full operation for over 100 years. The market is housed in what was originally a department store. With so many stands, where is the best place to eat?. Please note that this...
This Glowing Halloween Haven In Woodland Hills Is Officially Open For The Season
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Woodland Hills. Starting September 30, guests will have 31 days to explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground. From a multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and a 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at 6100 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, where you’ll be welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
Screen films at the Hola México Film Festival. Cat lovers need to check into CatCon. Road trip to Desert Daze for music and experiences. Bring the fam to Nights Of the Jack.
Smithonian
Inside the Disneyland of Graveyards
Other than getting a ticket to the Oscars or crashing one of its after-parties, the best way to place yourself within a crowd of Hollywood celebrities is to go to Forest Lawn Memorial-Park in Glendale, California. The cemetery’s grounds probably contain more stars per square foot than any zip code in Los Angeles. The problem is that their graves can be hard to find.
Boyle Heights residents protest plan to turn Sears tower into homeless center
Plans to convert the Sears tower in Boyle Heights into a complex that would house and assist more than 5,000 homeless people are drawing protests from local residents.
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
Karen Bass Calls it "Ridiculous" To Link Her to The Church of Scientology
The campaign of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso has unveiled a new ad titled "Church of Karen," which combines criticism of the controversial church with a statement given by his principal rival.
LAUSD, teachers union reach agreement regarding 'optional' instructional days
The LAUSD and its teachers union have reached an agreement over four optional instructional days that were added to the academic calendar in an effort to recoup learning lost during the pandemic.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
