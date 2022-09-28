ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Need a place to watch Bengals vs. Dolphins? Try these local bars and restaurants 🏈

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

The reigning AFC and AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals are back on track.

The team notched its first win of the 2022 season on Sunday, winning 27-12 over the New York Jets , and the victory has fans across Greater Cincinnati pumped for Thursday night's home game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium .

Channel 9 (WCPO-TV) will air the local broadcast of the game at 8:15 p.m., which means you can enjoy the primetime matchup from the comfort of your own home. But if you prefer watching games with other fans, there are plenty of terrific places to cheer on the Bengals.

If you don't have tickets, we put together a list of local bars and restaurants airing the game on their TVs.

Cincinnati bars and restaurants showing Bengals vs. Dolphins

Kitty’s Sports Grill: This family-owned bar has 12 TVs, including a large projection screen, perfect for game day. Kitty's serves traditional pub food and drinks, like a special "Bengal bomb,” made with orange vodka and Red Bull. 218 W. Third St., Downtown. kittyssportsgrill.bar .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDwIa_0iDiCPFD00

Knockback Nat's: This fan-favorite bar boasts great food, people and drinks, according to its Facebook page . What more could you ask for? 10 W. Seventh St., Downtown.

Rhinehaus: This local bar and brewery considers itself the “original OTR sports bar,” according to its website. Rhinehaus has 14 55-inch TVs and a projector, making it an ideal place to watch the Bengals and other local sports teams. 119 E. 12th St., Over-the-Rhine. rhinehausbar.com .

Moerlein Lager House: With views of the Ohio River and Smale Riverfront Park, this microbrewery offers guests a full line of Moerlein craft brews, foods reminiscent of the city’s 19th-century beer gardens and plenty of TVs to watch the Bengals. The lager house hosts an "Everything Cincy" pregame festival on the event lawn three hours before every home football game, which features a live DJ, 360 digital booth, bounce house, face painting, cornhole, signature cocktails and more. Proceeds go to the Ken Anderson Alliance's mission of creating opportunities for adults with disabilities. 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown. moerleinlagerhouse.com .

Holy Grail Tavern and Grille: Holy Grail is a popular destination for Bengals and Reds fans to eat and drink before, during and after games. This sports bar features 31 high-definition TVs, a full-service food menu and an outdoor patio with a bar. 161 Joe Nuxhall Way, Downtown .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlOP0_0iDiCPFD00

O’Malley’s in the Alley/Blind Pig: This place calls itself Cincinnati's second-oldest bar. It features approximately 20 TVs and a solid selection of food and beer. O'Malley's is also connected to the Blind Pig, which has an outdoor patio that overlooks Third Street. 25 Ogden Place, Downtown. omalleyscincy.com .

Crowley’s Irish Pub: Although it is in a smaller location, Crowley's offers an extensive beer selection and always seems to be packed with pub regulars. If you're searching for that neighborhood bar atmosphere, this may be your place. 958 Pavilion St., Mount Adams. facebook.com/Crowleysirishpub .

Mount Lookout Tavern: Commonly known as "MLT," this tavern is a legendary neighborhood sports bar on Cincinnati’s East side. MLT offers a wide selection of drinks, food and plenty of TVs for Bengals fans. 3209 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout. mtlookouttavern.com .

O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill: O'Bryon's has multiple TVs, a great beer selection and a second-story outdoor patio. 1998 Madison Road, O'Bryonville. obryonsirishpub.com

Northern Kentucky bars and restaurants showing Bengals vs. Dolphins

Game Time Sports Bar & Grill: Whether it's the Reds, Bengals or your favorite college team, Game Time Sports Bar & Grill is a great place to gather before, during or after games. According to its website, the restaurant and bar offers competitively low prices, 50-inch flat screen TVs on every wall, volleyball, darts, cornhole, pool, video games and more. 136 E. Third St., Newport. gametime2012.com .

Dickmann’s Sports Barn and Brew: Dickman's has been around since the 1970s and is considered one of the original sports bars in Northern Kentucky. The spacious bar offers plenty of seating, multiple TVs and a full-service menu. 479 Orphanage Road, Fort Wright. dickmannscafe.com

Riverfront Pizza & Sports Bar: This family-owned restaurant has been in business since 1981. The bar's website says it offers free parking, 50-inch TVs and a “sports-friendly menu.” 617 W. Third St. #2, Covington. rfrontpizza.com .

The 859 Taproom and Grill: This bar has Northern Kentucky’s largest beer wall, according to its website, with over 60 craft beers on tap and a selection of over 150 bourbon varieties. The 859 Taproom also has 17 TVs and a patio open year-round. 8720 Bankers St., Florence. the859taproom.com .

Molly Malone’s Irish Pub & Restaurant: Molly Malone’s is an authentic Irish-owned restaurant and a popular destination for soccer fans. However, the pub has NFL Sunday Ticket and many TVs for watching the Bengals. It also offers a free shuttle to Paycor Stadium for customers attending the game in person. 112 E. Fourth St., Covington. mollymalonesirishpub.com .

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

