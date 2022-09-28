ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

truecrimedaily

82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide

ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork

Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
GAINESVILLE, GA
wufe967.com

Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
ROSWELL, GA
People

12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Georgia

Authorities confirm Anna Early was found safe over the weekend Editor's note: Anna Early, 12, was found safe on Sunday Union City Police Department's Public Information Officer Jerome Turned confirmed to PEOPLE. Authorities are searching for a Georgia girl who mysteriously vanished after getting off of her school bus last Friday.   Citing police, WAGA-TV reports 12-year-old Anna Early was dropped off near an apartment complex in Union City, Ga., around 5:20 p.m., that evening. A friend told officers that Anna claimed to have forgotten something and walked the...
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.
MARIETTA, GA
RadarOnline

Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep

A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
truecrimedaily

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges

Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
CARTERSVILLE, GA

