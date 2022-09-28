Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
'I could've died, he had a good grip on my neck' | Victim describes assault that launched Clayton County standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is now behind bars after a 10-hour standoff with police, involving four children trapped inside. It started early Friday morning in Ellenwood in the Park at Fort Gillem apartment complex. Nicky Williams told 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer she and her boyfriend, Clarence...
82-year-old Georgia man accused of stabbing wife to death and reporting it as suicide
ROSWELL, Ga. (TCD) -- An 82-year-old man stands accused of stabbing his 80-year-old wife to death and reporting it as a suicide. According to a news release from the Roswell Police Department, on Thursday, Sept. 15, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive to a report of a suicide. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a deceased victim, Judith Miller, suffering from a stab wound.
Man accused of killing 2 Cobb deputies indicted on murder charges
The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies has been indicted on murder charges, according to the dist...
Hall County father arrested after baby taken to hospital with bone fractures
The father of a 3-month-old Hall County girl was arrested Tuesday as the result of a weeklong investigation into alleged child abuse.
Father arrested after 3-month-old baby discovered with broken bones during exam, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — An Oakwood man is charged with abusing his infant after a medical exam revealed his daughter had broken bones, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office. William Dorsey Raiford, 27, is facing charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree. [DOWNLOAD:...
Grady Memorial Hospital no longer needs help identifying crash victim
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Grady Hospital announced they've identified the patient. Grady Memorial Hospital is asking for the public's help in identifying a crash victim in its care. Doctors said the woman was admitted into the hospital on Sept. 12 after being hit by a car at North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the hospital said. The medical staff did not elaborate on her injuries or the circumstances of the crash.
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
Mysterious death of missing Athens woman was 'personal,' deputies say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff's office held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on Debbie Collier, the missing Athens woman who was found dead on Sept. 11. Officials said they do not have any information or evidence showing this was a random crime....
wufe967.com
Atlanta woman's husband of 56 years arrested in her stabbing death
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Georgia police have arrested an 82-year-old man in the stabbing death of his 80-year-old wife after he initially reported her death a suicide.
12-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Georgia
Authorities confirm Anna Early was found safe over the weekend Editor's note: Anna Early, 12, was found safe on Sunday Union City Police Department's Public Information Officer Jerome Turned confirmed to PEOPLE. Authorities are searching for a Georgia girl who mysteriously vanished after getting off of her school bus last Friday. Citing police, WAGA-TV reports 12-year-old Anna Early was dropped off near an apartment complex in Union City, Ga., around 5:20 p.m., that evening. A friend told officers that Anna claimed to have forgotten something and walked the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man, 64, dies from injuries in Cobb Parkway crash, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department said investigators anticipate charges after a 64-year-old man died Monday night from injuries sustained in a car crash. Police identified the victim as Jose Ortiz. The crash happened at around 1:24 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes on Cobb Parkway near the intersection with Canton Road Connector.
Georgia Teenager Accused Of Stabbing 4-Year-Old Nephew While The Victim Was Possibly Asleep
A Georgia man who police say stabbed his 4-year-old nephew was arrested over the weekend, Radar has learned.According to reports, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office arrested Anatolii Balesta, 19, in connection to the incident, which happened at a home off of Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Police say drugs could have played a role in the stabbing.The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover. According to the sheriff's office, the child's mother was home at the time of the stabbing but was possibly asleep when the crime took place.According to police, another family member called 911 to report the incident.According to crimeonline.com, the Division of Family and Children Services is involved with the case because of the severity of the incident. It wasn't immediately known if any other children live at the home.Police ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill trial to take two weeks, 35 witnesses to be called
Prosecutors plan to call 35 witnesses to testify against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill in his trial next month on f...
Man left at Atlanta hospital shot, critically injured. Police searching for 2 who dropped him off
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a man who was dropped off with a gunshot wound at Atlanta Medical Center Wednesday afternoon is in critical condition. Police are now searching for two men they say dropped the victim off and the car they were traveling in. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes. According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by multiple men on Covington walking trail, police say
COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are investigating a terrifying incident on Cricket Frog Trail from Monday, where a woman claimed she was attacked by two men while walking her dog. Once on the scene, officers described the woman as "bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all...
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
