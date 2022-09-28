ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockchalktalk.com

Preview: Iowa State at Kansas

With each week, the excitement around Kansas football has ratcheted up, with the feeling that each game brings the potential for a new accomplishment. In week one, Kansas dismantled Tennessee Tech the way a Big 12 team should take care of a weak FCS opponent. It was the best way you could start the season. The next week was a chance to build on what seemed like continued improvement from the end of last year, and maybe steal a road conference win for a second straight year. The Jayhawks squeaked out an OT win over West Virginia and were off and running. The next roadblock was a road game against a Houston team that started the season ranked. The Jayhawks hadn’t started a season 3-0 since 2009. Could they possibly do it this year, with two of the wins on the road? The answer was yes, as Kansas put away Houston in the 4th quarter on a rainy afternoon. Then, fans sold out Memorial Stadium in Lawrence to see if Kansas could do the unthinkable, and win not just four games in a season for the first time, again, since 2009, but win them all in a row to start the year. Once again, they rose to the challenge, beating Duke and climbing to within one spot of being ranked in the AP Top 25, and two spots out in the Coaches’ Poll.
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

How to Watch: Iowa State at Kansas

The #26 Kansas Jayhawks host Iowa State in their second Big 12 matchup of the season. Here is how to watch the action. Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 1st Big 12) Iowa State (3-1, 0-1, T-10th Big 12) Line: -3 ISU. Weather: 76 and Sunny. How to Watch. Saturday, October 1st...
LAWRENCE, KS
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Ready for Iowa State

For the past four years, KU football has dealt with one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12 in the form of All-Big 12 Iowa State quarterback Bock Purdy. But now with Purdy gone and a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Jayhawk defense will have to handle a new signal caller for the Cyclones in the form of Hunter Dekkers.
AMES, IA
rockchalktalk.com

Kansas Volleyball Sweeps Oklahoma

The Kansas Jayhawk Volleyball team swept Oklahoma in straight sets Wednesday night in Norman, OK. Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 14 kills and 7 digs. Rachel Langs came up big on the defensive end by recording 5 blocks along with 10 kills. KU’s 7 aces kept Oklahoma from getting...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
MAYETTA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Fox Sports#Jayhawks#Hawkeyes#Kshb41
KSNT News

ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
EMPORIA, KS
365traveler.com

17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
visitoverlandpark.com

New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy