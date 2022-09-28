Read full article on original website
Preview: Iowa State at Kansas
With each week, the excitement around Kansas football has ratcheted up, with the feeling that each game brings the potential for a new accomplishment. In week one, Kansas dismantled Tennessee Tech the way a Big 12 team should take care of a weak FCS opponent. It was the best way you could start the season. The next week was a chance to build on what seemed like continued improvement from the end of last year, and maybe steal a road conference win for a second straight year. The Jayhawks squeaked out an OT win over West Virginia and were off and running. The next roadblock was a road game against a Houston team that started the season ranked. The Jayhawks hadn’t started a season 3-0 since 2009. Could they possibly do it this year, with two of the wins on the road? The answer was yes, as Kansas put away Houston in the 4th quarter on a rainy afternoon. Then, fans sold out Memorial Stadium in Lawrence to see if Kansas could do the unthinkable, and win not just four games in a season for the first time, again, since 2009, but win them all in a row to start the year. Once again, they rose to the challenge, beating Duke and climbing to within one spot of being ranked in the AP Top 25, and two spots out in the Coaches’ Poll.
How to Watch: Iowa State at Kansas
The #26 Kansas Jayhawks host Iowa State in their second Big 12 matchup of the season. Here is how to watch the action. Kansas Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 1st Big 12) Iowa State (3-1, 0-1, T-10th Big 12) Line: -3 ISU. Weather: 76 and Sunny. How to Watch. Saturday, October 1st...
Notebook: Kansas Ready for Iowa State
For the past four years, KU football has dealt with one of the better quarterbacks in the Big 12 in the form of All-Big 12 Iowa State quarterback Bock Purdy. But now with Purdy gone and a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Jayhawk defense will have to handle a new signal caller for the Cyclones in the form of Hunter Dekkers.
Kansas Volleyball Sweeps Oklahoma
The Kansas Jayhawk Volleyball team swept Oklahoma in straight sets Wednesday night in Norman, OK. Ayah Elnady led the Jayhawks with 14 kills and 7 digs. Rachel Langs came up big on the defensive end by recording 5 blocks along with 10 kills. KU’s 7 aces kept Oklahoma from getting...
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
Mother sues Kansas community college where her son died after football practice
The mother of a 19-year-old football lineman from Louisiana alleges in a federal lawsuit that her son’s civil rights were violated when he died following a grueling summer preseason workout at Fort Scott Community College. Tirrell Williams died in August 2021 after the team was made to run sprints...
The Righteous Brothers coming to Kansas for live show
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Musical duo Bill Medley and Bucky Heard, otherwise known as The Righteous Brothers, are coming to Kansas on a mission to bring back that lovin’ feelin’. The Righteous Brothers will be performing live at Prairie Band Casino & Resort on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Mayetta. Tickets will go on […]
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
ESU suspending academic programs after staff cuts
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Emporia State University (ESU) has started suspending academic programs, following the dismissal of 33 faculty and staff members on September 16. According to a letter sent last week to ESU students, faculty, and staff, all suspended programs would be informed by their department chairs by Friday. “What campus is going to see […]
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review
The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice – it could land you in a world of legal troubles.
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
Shawnee to launch traffic study along K-7 corridor
The traffic study will help Shawnee, Kansas, city leaders determine when road upgrades are needed as more development occurs.
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
