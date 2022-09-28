ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale Mall carjacker gets 9 years in state prison

By Pat Giblin
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMcIz_0iDiBZ6g00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On September 5th of 2021, Brandon Hamilton, 27 of Binghamton, forcibly stole a car from a female in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall by pepper spraying her and fleeing with the vehicle.

He was arrested in Vestal shortly after the robbery, where he attempted to escape from police custody.

Last week in Broome County Court, Hamilton was sentenced to 9 years in New York State prison for his crimes. He pled guilty to Robbery in the Second Degree, Escape in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree.

Hamilton, who has a 2016 burglary conviction, will also serve 5 years post release supervision.

News Channel 34

News Channel 34

