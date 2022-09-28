Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com
Disney After Hours Events Are Coming Back! Find Out When
Disney After Hours Events are some of the most popular events at Walt Disney World, and for good reason! We love these specail njght time events here at Disney Dining. After all, who doesn’t love lower crowds and more time in their favorite Disney park?!?. Last year we saw...
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Disney, Universal to reopen after Ian pounded the region. But not everyone can get in
Hurricane Ian brought its destructive winds and rains to Central Florida on Thursday, causing damage to numerous homes and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Popular theme parks weren’t saved from the destruction, but are soon ready to invite guests back.
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Gift Shops Enact Purchase Limit on Essentials During Hurricane Ian
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With guests currently hunkering down in Walt Disney World resort hotels during Hurricane Ian, gift shops have enacted purchase limits for essential items. At Johari Treasures in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, a sign was...
disneytips.com
Tips & Tricks For Staying Outside of the Walt Disney World Resort
Orlando is such a popular vacation destination for Guests from all over the world, that it’s no surprise that there are a huge variety of accommodations available to choose from. With the decrease in benefits available to Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests over the last couple of years, it is no surprise that some Guests choose to stay elsewhere, despite having previously stayed on Disney property.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Minimal Flooding and Damage at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels Amidst Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is still making its way across Florida. Walt Disney World Resort hotels have seen some flooding and damage, though seem relatively fine. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, we saw a tree down in the savanna, but no other damage. Animals were taken indoors for safety. Hotel...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
Park Pass Reservations Blocked for All Walt Disney World Theme Parks on September 30
As Hurricane Ian continues to threaten Central Florida, all park passes are currently blocked out for Walt Disney World theme parks on Friday, September 30. Currently, all four parks are closed through Thursday, September 29. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the...
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneydining.com
Fall Checklist of Things to Do in Walt Disney World
Fall is an amazing time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort thanks to milder temperatures, a break from the intense summer crowds, and a plethora of special events and entertainment that only happen during select months. During the fall, the Walt Disney World Resort celebrates all things autumn, spooky, and delicious, with a combination of ticketed events, festivals, and special culinary offerings that cannot be enjoyed any other time of the year.
ComicBook
Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday
Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
disneyfoodblog.com
Phased Reopening After Hurricane Ian, Festival of the Holidays Food Booths, and More HUGE Disney News
It’s been quite the week for Disney World. Hurricane Ian complicated things for a few days — shutting down the Disney World theme parks and causing a phased reopening, plus we’ve gotten huge news about returning offerings and EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. After a stressful few days, you could probably use a little mental escape (we know the feeling). So why not take a second, find a quiet spot, and join us on a virtual trip through the parks and resorts for all the latest Disney news. ❤️ It might just be the 5-minute break you desperately need this week.
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Hotel Reservations Suspended Through October 2
Walt Disney World Resort is not allowing new hotel reservations through Monday, October 2, 2022, due to Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian). Previously, reservations had been suspended through Saturday, October 1. Guests can now make reservations beginning on October 3. For more information on booking your next trip with...
WDW News Today
Dozens of Real Bats Spotted Flying Around Adventureland-Frontierland Breezeway During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
Boo to you, and you, and you! While bats, skeletons, and witches are a common sight around Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, it seems like the realism has stepped up an extra notch with dozens of real-life bats spotted during the party tonight!. During our visit...
