President Biden to visit Poughkeepsie, New York City on Thursday
President Joe Biden will visit the Hudson Valley and New York City on Thursday, Spectrum News 1 has learned. In Poughkeepsie, Biden will visit IBM to discuss job creation in the region. He will then attend a Democratic National Committee event in New Jersey and a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.
Democrats, Republicans are shining a light on migration ahead of midterms
Republicans and Democrats are trying to highlight their differences on a variety of issues ahead of November's elections, and a key focus is immigration. It's a topic thrust in the spotlight again after some Republican governors sent migrants from the southern border to states including Massachusetts, California and New York.
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. What You Need To Know. Former President Donald Trump has gone to court against CNN, a familiar target when he was president.
Congress' stopgap bill delays billions for local community projects
A Wisconsin refugee resettlement program is feeling the pain of delayed funding from Congress. On September 30, lawmakers passed a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16 – but community projects, also known as earmarks, have been put on hold because the government is not yet fully funded.
