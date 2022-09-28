ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

localsportsjournal.com

Dirheimer sparks Fremont to 38-16 victory over Orchard View

MUSKEGON — Justin Dirheimer has been carrying the rushing load for the Fremont Packers this season. On Friday night, Dirheimer rushed 30 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns and led the Packers to a 38-16 victory over host Orchard View. Dirheimer scored on runs of 12, 9 and 6 yards.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28

Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union

Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer slips by Zeeland East, 20-18

Reeths-Puffer quarterback Brady Ross and running back Brody Johnson turned in strong performances on Friday night and led the Rockets to a 20-18 victory over visiting Zeeland East. Ross completed 14-of-18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He used his feet to rush for 92 yards on 15 carries....
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Second half dooms Grand Haven in 35-14 loss to West Ottawa

GRAND HAVEN – — This season’s struggles continue for the Grand Haven football team. The Bucs dropped an OK Red matchup against Holland West Ottawa, 35-14, on Friday evening. The action was close in the opening half and the Bucs trailed by just six points at 13-7.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Chicago spoils Muskegon Lumberjacks’ home opener, 5-1

That was evident again on Friday night when the Steel posted a 5-1 victory over the Lumberjacks to ruin the Port City team’s home opener to the United States Hockey League season. Muskegon started the season last weekend in the USHL Fall Classic by winning one of two games.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback

REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
REED CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fruitport captures ‘Battle on the Bayou’ with convincing victory over Spring Lake

The Flores boys have produced plenty of highlights at Fruitport over the years, but on Friday night, it was the baby’s turn to be the hero in the “Battle on the Bayou.”. Payton Flores, a senior defensive end and the youngest of the five Flores brothers, produced the key play of the game – stripping the ball out of the arms of a Spring Lake running back midway through the third quarter, then racing 68 yards for a touchdown.
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets

The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

As expected, area’s new coaches producing mixed results

MUSKEGON– — New coach, new attitude, renewed hope … but how long does that euphoria last?. The Muskegon area boasts eight first-year head varsity football coaches this fall and, for some, the excitement of August continues on as the nights turn cooler and the green leaves start to turn into fall colors.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake drops OK Conference Blue volleyball match to Unity Christian

The Spring Lake volleyball team dropped a match to Unity Christian in OK Conference-Blue action on Thursday evening. The Lakers fell in three sets (23-25, 14-25, 14-25). Ella Andree and Kalli Lewkowski led the production with eight digs and five kills apiece. Avery Britt threw in eight assists and two...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart off to best start in 30 years with win over Mason County Central

When it had to, Hart ran the ball right down Mason County Central’s throat Friday night and sealed a 22-16 victory on the road in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers. Hart successfully bounced back from last week’s 55-14 loss at North Muskegon, and improved its record to 4-2 on the season, the Pirates’ best start in 30 years.
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge

The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets

Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
BALDWIN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy

Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Castillo, Garcia each connect for two goals as Shelby beats Orchard View

Mason Garcia and Mauricio Castillo each scored two goals in the Shelby boys soccer team’s 4-0 West Michigan Conference win over Orchard View at home Wednesday night. Garcia notched his first goal of the game after receiving an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, the Tigers dominated possession and...
SHELBY, MI

