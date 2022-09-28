Springfield YMCA hosts golf tournament to support community

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Springfield is holding its 2022 Golf Classic event to support those in need on Wednesday.

This fundraiser, which is sponsored by Monson Savings Bank, focuses on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. It is also to provide financial assistance for those in need to be able to access YMCA programs, such as summer camp, teen programming, after-school programs, child care, preschool, families, seniors, health & wellness, and more.

The golf tournament was held on Wednesday at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.