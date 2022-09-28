Read full article on original website
See Lea Michele Sing ‘People,’ Talk ‘Funny Girl’ on ‘Fallon’
The Lea Michele Renaissance continued Friday as the Glee star appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “People” from Funny Girl as well as discuss her role in the now-hit Broadway re-revival. A day after the New York Times published a rare re-review of the musical and praised...
Julia Fox Opened Up About Being Neurodivergent And It's Super Refreshing
"It's been very difficult."
Alice Cooper, Josh Homme and Other Rockers Join Concert to Benefit Historic Palm Springs Theater’s Restoration
Brian Ray, a familiar sight to Paul McCartney fans as a 20-year multi-instrumentalist stalwart in the superstar’s band, has a dream for making Palm Springs a destination on the routing of touring rockers, as well as more of a cultural hub for the arts in general. It’s a dream whose destination is well in sight. He’s helping with the already partially funded campaign to restore and reopen the Plaza Theatre, a 1936 gem that has sat unpolished, if not quite completely dilapidated, through eight years of notable dormancy right in the heart of Palm Springs’ famous shopping district.
Pass The Remote: Livermore Native Kyle Allen’S Lengthy Resume, Plus Sf’S Irish Film Festival
There's a lot brewing when it comes to Livermore native and actor Kyle Allen. His latest is playing opposite Zac Efron in a small but essential role in Peter Farrelly's aptly titled "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," a followup to that director's Oscar-winning "Green Book." Allen can also be seen next month as the classic Shakespearean ill-fated romancer "Romeo" in "Rosaline," set to stream Oct. 14 on Hulu. And he's in the thick of transforming his lithe dancer body into a musclebound He-Man for Netflix's upcoming "Masters of the Universe," due next year.
