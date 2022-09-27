Read full article on original website
Bosnian sisters’ celebrate business grand opening exactly 20 years from immigrating to America
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, two Bosnian sisters celebrate their salon’s grand opening exactly 20 years from the day their family immigrated to America. This summer News 40 brought you the Nuhanovich sisters’ touching story: the sisters sharing how they wanted to use their entrepreneurial spirits to further Bowling Green’s thriving Bosnian lead business.
BG Soldier returns from year-long African deployment to 40 flag welcome
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s a happy day for one Bowling Green soldier who touched Kentucky soil yesterday for the first time since his year-long service. 24-year-old Bowling Green hero Specialist Michael Spencer Jr. has spent the last nine months maintaining base security overseas. Tuesday, Spencer finally returned home to 40 American flags lying in his driveway.
WKU celebrates Parents and Family weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-You might notice a bunch of parents on the campus of Western Kentucky University this weekend…because it’s parent and family weekend!. Every year, the university invites their student’s family to spend the weekend on the Hill. They keep the weekend jam packed for the visitors,...
BGPD announces loss of Chaplain Bill Wade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Bill Wade today. BGPD says Wade served both the City of Bowling Green and the police department for the past three years. Wade assisted many department and community members with coping during the tornado response....
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – East Barren Fire Fish Fry
On today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Gala Huddleston of the East Barren Fire Department to get the details on how you can join in on the fun at the fish fry put on by the East Barren Fire Department. For...
WWII Operation: Anvil, The Battle for Southern France reenactment Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Saturday morning, Honoring Our Heroes Inc. will present its second annual Operation: Anvil, The Battle for Southern France. Around 150 reenactors are driving into Phil Moore Park from eight states are setting up camp Thursday and Friday night before the battle begins. Between the battles,...
WCPL announces next executive director
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Courtney Stevens as the new Warren County Public Library Executive Director. Stevens is replacing Lisa Rice, who is retiring in this role on April 1, 2023. Stevens will serve in a transitional role, beginning immediately,...
“Sleep out for the homeless” at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Western’s campus collegiate organization Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. held their annual sleep out for the homeless event. “Sleep out for the homeless” is a national initiative by the fraternity to raise awareness for those who struggle with day to day life on the street. Students who participated in the event camped out on south lawn from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
THROWBACK THURSDAY – Jonesville Mural
A Bowling Green community lost in time has been resurrected in the form of art at. the Kentucky Museum on WKU’s main campus. Jonesville was a once-thriving. African American community on the hill. It was demolished in the 1960s to allow the. expansion of WKU. We’ve covered Jonesville in...
Vintage & Antique shopping in Smiths Grove
If treasure hunting for vintage and antique items is your thing, then grab your keys and head to Smiths Grove, Kentucky! It's Exit 38 off Interstate 65. Main Street Antiques and Collectibles in Smiths Grove, Kentuckykentuckyroadtrips.com.
Roller Coaster sale starts today
CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
WKU gets national attention from Military Times Magazine
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This week, Western Kentucky University received national recognition for the 10th year in a row from Military Times magazine. This comes from surveys the magazine conducts ever year at institutions that review various things such as, the number of military students, retention rates, and programs to see how the schools benefits military students that are both currently enlisted, retired, or family members of service members. At Western’s Military Student Services, Director Kent Johnson told News 40 most of his work involves helping military students with tuition, but the office also connects students with programs and resources across campus and the community to help them along their journey through higher education.
Edmonson Fiscal Court approves $130K ARPA funds to update dispatch technology
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – Recently, Edmonson County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to allocate $130,000 of ARPA funding toward a new county dispatch system. Edmonson County dispatchers receive both 911 and non-emergency calls for multiple organizations. They estimate answering between 30 to 70 calls in one day. With their current outdated...
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
Military father from Franklin, KY returns home; surprises his son at school
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was just an ordinary day of school for Patrick Bunnell. That would surely change when he would get the surprise of a lifetime. It was “Dress As Your Favorite Character” Day at Simpson Elementary School. Patrick was shown in the video, sporting a military uniform.
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
Two Logan Co. Kids Start a Popcorn Business
Robbery committed at a Bowling Green Dollar General. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 17 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a prestigious award...
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
