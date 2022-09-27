ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wnky.com

Bosnian sisters’ celebrate business grand opening exactly 20 years from immigrating to America

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, two Bosnian sisters celebrate their salon’s grand opening exactly 20 years from the day their family immigrated to America. This summer News 40 brought you the Nuhanovich sisters’ touching story: the sisters sharing how they wanted to use their entrepreneurial spirits to further Bowling Green’s thriving Bosnian lead business.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BG Soldier returns from year-long African deployment to 40 flag welcome

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – It’s a happy day for one Bowling Green soldier who touched Kentucky soil yesterday for the first time since his year-long service. 24-year-old Bowling Green hero Specialist Michael Spencer Jr. has spent the last nine months maintaining base security overseas. Tuesday, Spencer finally returned home to 40 American flags lying in his driveway.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

WKU celebrates Parents and Family weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-You might notice a bunch of parents on the campus of Western Kentucky University this weekend…because it’s parent and family weekend!. Every year, the university invites their student’s family to spend the weekend on the Hill. They keep the weekend jam packed for the visitors,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGPD announces loss of Chaplain Bill Wade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department announced the death of Chaplain Bill Wade today. BGPD says Wade served both the City of Bowling Green and the police department for the past three years. Wade assisted many department and community members with coping during the tornado response....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
#Vfw#Linus Business#The Mint Gaming Hall#Bowling Green S Post#Vfw Post#The American Legion#American Legion Post
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – East Barren Fire Fish Fry

On today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Gala Huddleston of the East Barren Fire Department to get the details on how you can join in on the fun at the fish fry put on by the East Barren Fire Department. For...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WCPL announces next executive director

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees has announced Courtney Stevens as the new Warren County Public Library Executive Director. Stevens is replacing Lisa Rice, who is retiring in this role on April 1, 2023. Stevens will serve in a transitional role, beginning immediately,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

“Sleep out for the homeless” at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Western’s campus collegiate organization Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. held their annual sleep out for the homeless event. “Sleep out for the homeless” is a national initiative by the fraternity to raise awareness for those who struggle with day to day life on the street. Students who participated in the event camped out on south lawn from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY – Jonesville Mural

A Bowling Green community lost in time has been resurrected in the form of art at. the Kentucky Museum on WKU’s main campus. Jonesville was a once-thriving. African American community on the hill. It was demolished in the 1960s to allow the. expansion of WKU. We’ve covered Jonesville in...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
dalehollowhorizon.com

Roller Coaster sale starts today

CELINA-The 37th Annual Roller Coaster Yard Sale kicks off today and will run through the weekend here and throughout the 150-mile route around the region. A concentration of wares can be found locally here at the Clay County Recreation Complex (Fairgrounds). “You can start and end anywhere along the route...
CELINA, TN
Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

WKU gets national attention from Military Times Magazine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This week, Western Kentucky University received national recognition for the 10th year in a row from Military Times magazine. This comes from surveys the magazine conducts ever year at institutions that review various things such as, the number of military students, retention rates, and programs to see how the schools benefits military students that are both currently enlisted, retired, or family members of service members. At Western’s Military Student Services, Director Kent Johnson told News 40 most of his work involves helping military students with tuition, but the office also connects students with programs and resources across campus and the community to help them along their journey through higher education.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Apartment fire in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Two Logan Co. Kids Start a Popcorn Business

Robbery committed at a Bowling Green Dollar General. Allie talks to Dr. Daniel Long about understanding Sepsis and why the this month is Sepsis Awareness. WBKO’s Deborah Claypool wins J.T. Whitlock Life Service Award. Updated: 17 hours ago. Our office manager Deborah Claypool was presented with a prestigious award...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

