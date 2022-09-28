Read full article on original website
Related
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police and wrote 'murder the media' on a door have pleaded guilty for their involvement on January 6
As Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo exited the Capitol building, they paused at one of the doors and inscribed "murder the media" onto it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan challenges parole denial
Sirhan originally was sentenced to death, but that sentence was commuted to life when the California Supreme Court briefly outlawed capital punishment in 1972.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
QAnon follower who chased Capitol Police officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial
An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol Police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate.
Capitol Rioter Who Wore A ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Sentenced To 75 Days In Prison
Robert Keith Packer traveled just over three hours from Virginia to attend the rally of former President Donald Trump.
RELATED PEOPLE
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Trump's Lawyers Preparing for Potential Indictment in Document Probe
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers appear to be preparing for a potential indictment in connection with the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into classified documents allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, seizing 20 boxes containing classified documents. The DOJ is investigating whether...
Pennsylvania pro-life activist's arrest puts DOJ, FBI injustice and contempt on full display
The FBI and Department of Justice could care less about the escalating attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers or violence against anti-abortion activists. But don’t dare oppose the pro-choice movement or Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will come down on you with the full force of the federal government like a ton of bricks.
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
IN THIS ARTICLE
Supreme Court releases details of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's investiture
The formal investiture of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court's newest justice, will be Friday morning, with court announcing Monday details about the event.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Trump is accused of stonewalling rape accuser to avoid Oct. 19 deposition
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The writer suing Donald Trump for defamation after he denied having raped her in the mid-1990s accused the former U.S. president of stonewalling and trying to avoid a scheduled deposition as he tries to delay the case indefinitely.
DOJ charges 47 people in $250 million pandemic fraud case
What did the Department of Justice charge defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case? How much money was stolen?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jury Selection Complete In Oath Keepers Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Sixteen people, including four alternates, were picked to serve as jurors during what is expected to be a lengthy, high-profile trial.
WXIA 11 Alive
Final pretrial conference indicates federal trial will be about Victor Hill, not 'Batman' sheriff
ATLANTA — U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross signaled Thursday she intends to keep the trial against suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, which begins in about two weeks, "tightly reined in." Hill is accused by the government of violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees at the Clayton County...
Trump lawyer told National Archives last year there was no classified material at Mar-a-Lago: Report
A Trump lawyer reportedly told officials there was no classified material at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, saying there were only 12 boxes of "news clippings" stashed at the former president's Florida home before the government began making trips to the resort. Trump lawyer Pat Philbin made the claim to National...
Ex-Nigerian official sentenced to 5 years for pandemic fraud in US
A former Nigerian government official was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for stealing more than $500,000 in pandemic relief benefits in the United States. Abidemi Rufai was wearing a $10,000 watch and $35,000 gold chain when he was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York on his way to Nigeria in May 2021.
Comments / 0