Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & FestivalJustine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facilityJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Related
Powder Springs downtown redevelopment continues with new residential community
The latest step of Powder Springs’ revitalization efforts is underway with this week’s groundbreaking ceremony for a mul...
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facility
The Forsyth County Administration Building in Forsyth County, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) New residential spaces, an entertainment center and a coffee shop are among several of the developments recommended for approval by the Forsyth County Planning Commission during their regular meeting on Tuesday, September 27.
buckhead.com
119 Le Brun Road NE
This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City Center
(Photo/Cumming Farmers Market Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Farmers Market has set up shop at the Cumming City Center and is ready to open for business. Opening day for the fall and winter season is Saturday, October 1 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Farmers Market will be located in the Vision Parkway parking lot, which is the first parking lot to the left after turning into the City Center entrance. Shoppers can park in available spaces in that parking lot or in the parallel parking spots located along Vision Parkway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecitymenus.com
A New Affordable Housing Project Celebrates Grand Opening In Villa Rica
The city of Villa Rica recently partnered with Walton Communities to create Legacy at Walton Trail. The 55+ housing project is in the ‘Phase Two’ of their construction located at 200 Walton Way in Villa Rica. “Phase 2 will replace the remainder of our units at Old Town.” said Chairman of the project Phil Blair. The Grand Opening for Phase 1 took place on September 28th at 11:00 a.m.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s opens office in Blue Ridge
Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty opened a new office in Blue Ridge with the debut of Mountain Sotheby’s International Realty. The office is owned by Atlanta Fine Homes President and CEO David Boehmig and Executive Chairman Jenny Pruitt. Executive Vice President and managing broker Lisa Johnson will lead the new location, which will serve the North Georgia mountain market and is Sotheby’s eighth affiliate in Georgia.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday October 1 to Friday October 7
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday October 1 to Friday October 7, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs...
Clayton News Daily
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saportareport.com
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale
One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Suwanee officials break ground on new greenspace project
Suwanee city officials have broken ground on the expansion of Town Center Park on Main and the DeLay Nature Park. According to the city, Town Center Park on Main will be an urban-style greenspace with a “unique character, personality and purpose,” similar to but separate from the city’s existing Town Center Park. The new greenspace will be anchored by the Suwanee library branch at 361 Main St., and approximately 15 of the wooded 25 acres along the existing Brushy Creek Greenway will remain relatively undisturbed as the DeLay Nature Park. The existing Town Center Park and Town Center on Main will function as a unified space, linked by Station Park next to the police station and the pedestrian tunnel under the railroad.
Weekend lane closures scheduled for Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County
Georgia Department of Transportation contractors will install overnight lane closures this weekend to continue a resurfacing project on State Road 42/Briarcliff Road from Briarcliff Place to SR 13/Buford Highway in DeKalb County. Transportation officials say the resurfacing project will produce a smoother ride for drivers while also improving the condition...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Harry Norman, REALTORS® selects Ronald McDonald House as 2022 Harry Norman Cares partner
Harry Norman, REALTORS’ 2022 Harry Norman Cares initiative will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Atlanta with a donation drive. Harry Norman offices in Atlanta and Northeast Georgia will be accepting various items dropped off by community members through Oct. 25. The items will be used to create different themed Care Kits, including Fresh and Clean, Laundry and Clothing Care, Cures for Boredom, Grab and Go Treats and Seasonal Comfort and Joy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alpharetta Housewives LLC Is Bridging the Gap Between Local Businesses and Consumers
The pandemic created devastating results for many companies, causing business owners to become out of reach with potential customers. Branda Peterson, creator of Alpharetta Housewives LLC (AH) and Branda’s Life, launched the AH brand to provide a platform that offers a pool of opportunities to her community of subscribers. The platform opened up a lane for local businesses to merge with shoppers within the Alpharetta, Georgia, area.
AccessAtlanta
A couple’s guide to Blue Ridge in the fall
You don’t have to go far to enjoy a romantic weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Just two hours north of Atlanta sits Blue Ridge, a town nestled in the north Georgia mountains and perfect for a romantic fall retreat. Your adventure begins at the...
Some metro Atlanta homeowners elect to remove trees before Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Strong wind gusts from Ian are toppling trees in metro Atlanta. Some homeowners are taking dying trees down in advance to prevent them from falling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in northeast Atlanta, where a tree crushed...
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Eboni Killian named managing broker of Sovereign Realty
Sovereign Realty and Management promoted Eboni Killian to managing broker, effective this month. Killian, who serves as the president of the Women’s Council of Realtors®️ Atlanta and as a director of the Atlanta Realtors®️ Association, will supervise the firm’s day-to-day agent operations and oversee agent licensing, hiring, onboarding and training. She has 12 years of industry experience and previously served as associate broker.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
Major changes happening to annual AJC Peachtree Road race in 2023
ATLANTA — Big changes are coming to the 54th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race next year and how you register. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. For the first time in more than 30 years there will not be a lottery. Participation will be...
Comments / 1