Gov. Evers Announces Additional $2.7 Million Investment In Domestic Violence Programs And Emergency And Homelessness Shelter Services

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that the 2021-2022 overwinter number of pack-associated wolves is estimated between 812 and 1,193 within the pack-occupied range, with the most likely estimate being 972 wolves in a total number of packs estimated to be between 243 – 352 packs, with a most likely value of 288 packs. The complete 2022 annual wolf monitoring report will be available on the DNR’s Wildlife Habitat webpage once ready.

