WTRF
Mountaineers Kick Off 2022-23 Campaign with Celebratory Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams kick off the 2022-23 campaign with the annual Gold-Blue Meet on Saturday, October 1, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. The annual intrasquad event is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET, and admission is free.
WTRF
Start time adjusted for WVU men’s soccer match vs. South Carolina
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 4 p.m. ET, kickoff. The contest was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to...
WTRF
Coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
The Mountaineers are back on the road this weekend heading to the Lone Star State to face the Texas Longhorns. Gold and Blue Nation will preview that matchup and more coming up on a brand new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi close the book on WVU’s win over Virginia Tech and look ahead to the Mountaineers’ clash with the Longhorns.
Week 5 Bowl Projections for West Virginia
A look at where the Mountaineers may end up in the postseason.
WTRF
WVU Rifle Opens Season Saturday vs. Memphis
The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its 2022-23 season on Saturday, Oct. 1, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 14 Memphis at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. Saturday’s contest against the Tigers is set for 9 a.m. ET, and...
WTRF
University High’s Biafora scores first WVU goal
First goal by a Morgantown Mountaineer in more than two decades. Morgantown native Joseph Biafora logged his first goal as a Mountaineer Tuesday in WVU men’s soccer’s 2-1 loss at No. 18 Dayton. In the 82nd minute, the University High product pounced on a loose ball inside the...
WTRF
WVU comes back, draws with Kansas
Rodriguez, McCutcheon head WVU en route to a clutch draw. West Virginia women’s soccer came back from two goals down to steal a 2-2 draw with Kansas in Morgantown on Friday. The Mountaineers (4-3-5, 1-0-2 Big 12) scored the final two goals after dominating with 60 percent of the game’s ball possession. That didn’t mean they dominated the match, though, as Kansas netted its two goals in the beginning of the second half just 33 seconds apart.
Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
SportsZone Highlights: Fairmont Senior at North Marion
RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior (4-2) defeated North Marion (5-1) with a final score of 20-19. Next week, North Marion will face Elkins, and Fairmont Senior will take on Morgantown.
WTRF
WVU volleyball begins road trip at TCU
The West Virginia University volleyball team begins its first Big 12 Conference road trip in 2022 with a match against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the TCU Student Recreation Center. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be streamed on Big...
WTRF
Five Mountaineers Appear in Preseason Rankings
Five members of the West Virginia University wrestling team enter the 2022-23 season ranked in their respective weight classes by a pair of publications. “I think we are a lot better than what the rankings show, and hopefully, these kids are going to climb this ladder pretty quickly,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said.
WTRF
WVU’s Big 12 home opener set for Friday night
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to open its home conference slate as it welcomes Kansas to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. ET. It’s Mountaineer Kids Club Night, with special appearances from Kids Club mascot Musket and balloon animal...
WTRF
Despite “air raid” perception, WVU’s run game is rolling
WVU's offensive yardage is a near-even split between the run and the pass through four games. When Graham Harrell and JT Daniels joined West Virginia in the offseason, it was easy to assume that the Mountaineers would throw the ball a lot. After all, Harrell was a student of Mike...
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
WTRF
Longhorn QB carousel doesn’t faze WVU
Nobody in Morgantown knows who will play quarterback for Texas on Saturday. For that matter, it doesn’t even seem that Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian knows who will get the start. Hudson Card made his second start of the season against Texas Tech on Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and...
WTRF
Oglebay ready for 45th year of fall fun
WHEELING, W.Va. – Celebrate the wonders of fall at the 45th annual Oglebayfest, presented by WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and Reynolds Memorial Hospital, on Friday, October 7, through Sunday, October 9, 2022. The 2022 schedule of events includes:. Phil Maxwell Artists’ and Gourmet Market presented by Oglebay Institute: Located...
Thrillist
These Appalachian Hills Are at Their Best in the Fall
For anyone living outside of West Virginia, there’s a pretty good chance that your first introduction to the Mountain State stems from the iconic anthem “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And while John Denver and his fellow writers had never actually been to the state before penning the song, they did a surprisingly stellar job of highlighting its strengths.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Comments / 0