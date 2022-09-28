Read full article on original website
Bobby Lowell Murray
Bobby Lowell Murray, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home in Cornelia, GA. Bobby was born on March 3, 1949, in Clayton, GA to James D. and Nina Holbrooks Murray. He graduated from South Habersham High School, obtained his Bachelor’s degree from The University of Georgia, and earned his Master’s degree from North Georgia College and State University.
Melba Cook Dodd
Melba Cook Dodd, age 82, of Alto, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Born on January 1, 1940, in Habersham County, she was a daughter of the late Silas Newton Cook and Ruth Josephine Matheson Cook. Mrs. Dodd was retired from Yonah Realty where she was plant manager, then later retired from GlobalTech Industries. She was known by those who worked for her as an encourager and mentor, who gave sage advice on life, finances and budgeting. Mrs. Dodd was a loving and faithful wife to her husband of 63 years, with whom she enjoyed gardening and fishing, and who called her “his angel.” Though she had no children of her own, she was a mother figure to her numerous nieces and nephews and those she taught in Sunday School as a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
Danielle Velasquez
Danielle Velasquez, age 38, of Demorest, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born on January 12, 1984, in Demorest, she was the daughter of Dean and Carol Whisnant. She was a Manager at RaceTrac and loved cooking, the beach, and the outdoors. Danielle cherished her children above all else.
No. 1 Georgia heads back on road to face reeling Missouri
Top-ranked Georgia heads to Missouri on Saturday to face the Tigers in its second true road game of the season. The Bulldogs are coming off an underwhelming 39-22 victory over Kent State last week. Missouri is coming off a brutal loss at Auburn, where running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the...
Investigation indicates Collier’s death was ‘personal and targeted,’ chief deputy says
It’s been nearly three weeks since law enforcement discovered Debbie Collier’s partially nude and burned body in the woods of northern Habersham County. On Friday, investigators held their first press conference on the case. During the thirty minute briefing, lead investigator George Cason and Habersham County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Murray Kogod offered a rehash of what they previously had made public, with a few additional details.
2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on collision in Clayton
A head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in Clayton claimed the lives of two Franklin, North Carolina, women. 81-year-old Judith Coolidge Hughes and 91-year-old Patricia Childers Safko died in the wreck around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76 east of McWorter Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Hughes was driving a Mercedes...
White County United Way ups its fundraising goal
The United Way of White County has set its 2023 fundraising goal at $80,000. The funds will be used to support local not-for-profit agencies in fulfilling their missions to enrich the lives of neighbors in need. “In kicking off the 2023 campaign, the United Way of White County looks to...
Gainesville brothers arrested on meth trafficking charges
Two Gainesville brothers were arrested this week on methamphetamine trafficking charges. Danny Lee Grindle, 41, and Billy Joe Grindle, 40, were taken into custody Wednesday, Sept. 28, after Hall County Sheriff’s Office drug investigators carried out a search warrant at a residence on Cherry Lane in Gainesville. During the search, investigators say they found more than 180 grams of meth worth an estimated $17,000 on the street. They also seized more than $10,000 in cash.
3-month-old with broken bones admitted to hospital; father charged with abuse
A Hall County father has been arrested after his infant daughter was discovered with broken bones during a recent medical examination. The infant’s mother sought treatment for the three-month-old child at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on September 20. Doctors at CHOA contacted Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators when they found the infant with a fractured femur, as well as evidence of other bone fractures. Doctors told investigators the injuries were consistent with abuse.
Investigation leads to largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County
A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to multiple arrests and the largest ever seizure of fentanyl in White County. During the operation on Sunday, September 25, drug agents seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, says Appalachian Regional Drug Task Force Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman. In addition, they seized 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy, and 103 grams of Alprazolam. Agents also confiscated black tar heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and a vehicle valued at over $10,000.
