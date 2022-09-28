Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Two Speed Limit Changes Coming To County Roads Near Orleans
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors gave the okay to lower a pair of speed limits in the Orleans area Tuesday morning. County Engineer Dan Eckert told the board the first change was just outside of town on County Road M-56 where one direction is currently traveling 25 miles per hour and the other 55.
kiwaradio.com
Uhl: If We Don’t Get Some More Rain, Mandatory Water Restrictions Are Next In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — The municipal water situation in Sheldon is not improving. That from Sheldon Public Works Director Todd Uhl. Uhl tells us that it’s not an emergency situation yet, but things are going slowly in the wrong direction and strong mandatory restrictions may be on the horizon.
stormlakeradio.com
State Fire Marshal Gives Burn Bans Reminder ; Extreme Drought Expands in Northwest Iowa
State Fire Marshal Dan Wood reminds area residents that five northwest and western Iowa counties currently have burn bans in place...(audio clip below :06 ) Burn bans are in effect in Cherokee, O'Brien, Sioux, Plymouth, and Crawford counties. The latest Iowa Drought Monitor shows that Extreme Drought has expanded into...
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stormlakeradio.com
Roger Allan Schramm, age 82, of Storm Lake
Roger Allan Schramm, age 82, of Storm Lake, Iowa died September 28, 2022 at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Monday, October 3, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta, Iowa. Burial will be in the B.V. Memorial Park...
stormlakeradio.com
Inaugural Storm Lake Volunteer Recognition Event Was Held This Week
The City of Storm Lake hosted a volunteer recognition event on Tuesday evening at King's Pointe Resort. Volunteers from many boards, commissions, and volunteer organizations were in attendance. Mayor Mike Porsch was happy with the first-of-its-kind event...(audio clip below :18 ) Porsch said there are always volunteer opportunities available in...
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stormlakeradio.com
Phyllis J. Ehlers, age 81, of Storm Lake
Phyllis J. Ehlers, age 81, of Storm Lake, Iowa died September 26, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
KLEM
KLEM News for Friday, September 30
Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday that they have signed easement agreements with 63% of the landowners along their proposed route in Plymouth County. Summit is building a carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, connecting ethanol plants in the state. In Plymouth County, the lines runs across the center of the county,...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
stormlakeradio.com
Don Norman Behrens, age 64, of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa
Don Norman Behrens, age 64, of Kansas City, Missouri and formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa died September 28, 2022 at his home in Kansas City. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff: Woman drowns in Crawford County pond
A woman's body was recovered from a pond in Crawford County Wednesday morning.
stormlakeradio.com
BVU President Talks Current Academic Year, Enrollment, Tuition, Facility Upgrades, and More
Storm Lake Radio chatted today (Wed) with Buena Vista University President Brian Lenzmeier, who talked about this year's enrollment numbers, tuition, programs, facilities, projects, homecoming, athletics, and more. Listen to the interview by clicking below.
Casey’s provides statement after Hull fire; Sheriff releases more info
A substantial fire in Hull has prompted a response from multiple Emergency Responders.
Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond
(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Nancy Younie, 74, of Lake Park
Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 4th at 10:30am at the Lake Park First Presbyterian Church. Visitation one hour before the service at the church. Burial at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Spirit Lake. The Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Lake Park is in charge of arrangements.
siouxlandproud.com
Semi-trailer catches fire on Highway 60 in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was injured after a semi-trailer caught fire in Sioux County Tuesday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that officials received the report at 7:25 a.m. that the semi was located on Highway 60, one and one-half miles northeast of Alton.
Comments / 0