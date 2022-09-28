Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Related
NECN
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
newbedfordguide.com
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
bpdnews.com
15-Year-Old Male Arrested on Firearm Charges in Hyde Park
At about 5:30 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, a 15-year-old male juvenile was placed under arrest in the area of 17 Crown Point Drive in Hyde Park. Circumstances surrounding the incident are as follows: At about 4:38 PM, on Sunday, September 11, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to Harambee Park for ShotSpotter activation and multiple shots fired.
NECN
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
WCVB
DA: 65-year-old killed after confronting woman about forged checks
NEWTON, Mass. — The body of a 65-year-old Massachusetts man was found Tuesday, wrapped in a curtain and concealed after he confronted a woman who was forging checks and stealing more than $40,000 from the victim's accounts, the district attorney said. Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan said officers of...
N.H. man pleads guilty in connection with missing 5-year-old boy found dead in shallow grave
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A man will spend at least two decades in prison for his role in the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Massachusetts. WMUR-TV reports Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 29, to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Woman Charged With Murder, Arson in Deadly Worcester Fire Pleads Not Guilty
A former tenant charged with setting a fire at an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts, that claimed the lives of four people pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces four counts of second-degree murder as well as arson and assault charges in connection with the May...
Woman facing murder charges in connection with Worcester fire that killed four
WORCESTER, Mass. — A woman is facing four counts of second degree murder for her connection with a May fire that killed four people in Worcester, the Worcester County District Attorney announced. Yvonne Ngoiri, a 36-year-old woman from Worcester, was indicted on those counts Thursday. Ngoiri is also facing...
NECN
Police Investigating Report of Suspicious Person Following Girl on Her Walk to School
Police are investigating a report of a suspicious person who followed a girl on her walk to school Thursday morning in Marion, Massachusetts. Around 8:40 a.m., police said a student at Sippican Elementary School told her teacher that she had been followed by a suspicious person while walking to school. The teacher immediately alerted school officials, who called Marion police.
NECN
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Moving Vehicle, Causing Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people were subsequently hurt as other vehicles crashed at the scene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Man Fatally Shot Near Public Park in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston police deputy superintendent James Miller.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
NECN
Middleton Resident Shoots, Kills Bear That Killed Their Goats, Chickens
Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating after a homeowner in Middleton, Massachusetts, shot and killed a black bear they said had attacked and killed two of their goats and eight of their chickens. Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, environmental police said they were notified by Middleton police that a black bear...
liveboston617.org
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Driver killed in crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER- A 43-year-old Brockton man died early Friday morning in a horrific car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater. State Police said the driver, who has not been identified yet, was speeding before he went off the road and hit a tree just before the exit to Route 106 shortly after 3 a.m. The 2017 Ford Explorer caught fire with the driver trapped inside. He died at the scene.A passenger in the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was sent to Good Samaritan Hospital with only minor injuries.The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran
A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
fallriverreporter.com
Prisoner charged with armed assault with intent to murder after attack left CO Matthew Tidman on life support
WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced that Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem in connection with an August attack on Matthew Tidman, a Corrections Officer at Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley. Booth...
Mass. bank worker accused of forging $65,000 check to buy new BMW
A bank employee in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood has been accused of forging a $65,000 at the bank to buy himself a brand new BMW, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. Damion Evans, 42, has been charged with embezzlement from a bank, forgery of a check...
Comments / 0