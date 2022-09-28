Read full article on original website
Cannibal pleads guilty to killing victim named Kevin Bacon, hanging him upside down, and eating body parts
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old cannibal pleaded guilty to killing a 25-year-old missing man and eating parts of his body. 35th Circuit Court records show Mark Latunski entered the plea Thursday, Sept. 22, for charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. Latunski’s attorney...
Man dead, woman in critical condition after fiery crash on I-96
A 54-year-old Redford Township man has died following a high-impact car crash that caused the vehicle to catch fire. The female occupant, a 67-year-old woman, also from Redford Twp, remains in critical condition. Police are still investigating.
Motorcyclist Crashes Into Moose at 100mph During Police Chase in Alaska
The fatal collision was just one of hundreds of moose impacts estimated to occur in Alaska every year.
Vandals, aged 8 to 13-years-old, caused over $20k worth of property damage to U.P. cultural center: police
Upper Peninsula authorities say a group of four juveniles caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to a community center on a tribal reservation last month.
23-year-old woman dies after Jeep goes airborne in Rochester Hills; alcohol suspected
Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle early morning crash that killed one person early Tuesday in Rochester Hills.
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
MSP: Woman killed in crash after losing control of car on I-94
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say a woman was killed in a vehicle crash after losing control of her car on Interstate 94 early Wednesday morning in Detroit.MSP says at about 3:20 a.m., the woman was driving in a passenger vehicle on the eastbound freeway near Woodward Avenue when she struck a center concrete median.Police say the woman was partially ejected and was crushed between the median and her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.State police say are awaiting the medical examiner's report. They say the woman was identified and they were working to notify her family.
Pair caught stealing from Michigan Walmart by swapping barcodes after another man was busted doing the same thing
A man is facing charges after he and a woman were allegedly caught stealing merchandise from a Northern Michigan Walmart by swapping barcodes. Another man was previously charged for doing the same thing at the same store.
"Guns, guns and more guns", plus drugs seized from Washtenaw County home: MSP
MSP said the gun were found and seized on Tuesday when officers with the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant at a residence in Washtenaw County.
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Northern Michigan man busted with shotgun, knife and bag of drugs during routine traffic stop
A Northern Michigan man has been hit with a long list of charges after Michigan State Police troopers found weapons and drugs in his car during a routine traffic stop earlier this month.
Drunk driver 3x over legal limit hands troopers empty vodka bottle instead of ID in Northern Michigan, officials say
When troopers pulled over to help a motorist waving for help on Wednesday evening, troopers in Northern Michigan did not expect to find the driver extremely intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
7-year-old, grandmother struck by pickup truck on way to school in Macomb County: reports
The driver of the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with authorities. Police said in the press release that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Boater reports body 12 miles off Lake Michigan shore
SHOREHAM, Mich. (AP) — Investigators were working to identify the person whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan after being spotted about 12 miles from shore, authorities said Monday.A sailboat captain saw the body Sunday offshore from the Berrien County village of Shoreham and reported the discovery to the Coast Guard, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said.A Coast Guard crew recovered the body and turned it over to the sheriff's department for the investigation.An autopsy was planned to identify the person and determine the cause of death.The sheriff's department didn't immediately release more information about the death or how the body might have gotten so far offshore.
Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit, gunman at large
One trooper is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
