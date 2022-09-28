Read full article on original website
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
What’s causing the increase in gas prices?
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Fact check: White House corrects inaccurate Biden boast about gas prices
During a campaign-style Friday speech at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, President Joe Biden boasted about the three-month decline in gas prices and about the unemployment rate.
Exxon, Biden administration spar over fuel exports
ExxonMobil and the Biden administration are feuding over fuel exports after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asked industry to limit its shipments abroad amid high fuel prices. This week, Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to the administration, apparently disagreeing with its position that limiting exports would help U.S. consumers. “Continuing current Gulf Coast exports is […]
thecentersquare.com
Running on Empty: Petroleum reserve hits low point, gas prices begin to rise again
(The Center Square) – Gas prices are on the rise again just as the Strategic Petroleum Reserve hits a low point that many say is a problem. Gas prices hit record highs in the middle of June, surpassing a national average of $5 per gallon before starting a steady downward trend for several consecutive weeks.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
msn.com
Oil edges higher as Hurricane Ian forces production cuts
Oil futures moved modestly higher Wednesday after Hurricane Ian forced temporary production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $78.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November Brent crude the global benchmark, was up 13...
Jalopnik
California Gas Prices Soar Due to High Demand and Refinery Issues
Gas prices may be going up all over the country right now, but the charge is being led – by and large – by the western-most states of America. California, as I’m sure you could guess, is by far and away still at the top of the pack when it comes to gas prices.
Chevron and BP evacuate from Florida production sites: Will Hurricane Ian cause pain at the pump?
As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on parts of Florida and Cuba, the safety of millions of people is at risk. On top of the damage that the storm has already caused — and will continue to cause — the last thing residents of that area need to worry about is an increase in gas prices.
freightwaves.com
Key diesel prices down to levels not seen since March
On Monday, two key diesel prices fell to levels last posted in March. The weekly average retail diesel price from the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration fell for the 13th time in 14 weeks, posted at $4.889 a gallon, a decline of 7.5 cents a gallon. It’s the lowest posting...
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Spike In Oregon
After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country. Several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast. For the week, the national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. This is the largest weekly jump in the nation.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes
(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages.
