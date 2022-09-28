ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Industry
Local
Florida Government
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Daly
Person
Joe Biden
KARK 4 News

Exxon, Biden administration spar over fuel exports

ExxonMobil and the Biden administration are feuding over fuel exports after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asked industry to limit its shipments abroad amid high fuel prices. This week, Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote a letter to the administration, apparently disagreeing with its position that limiting exports would help U.S. consumers.  “Continuing current Gulf Coast exports is […]
POTUS
The Hill

Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian

President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Company#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Hurricane Ian#American
msn.com

Oil edges higher as Hurricane Ian forces production cuts

Oil futures moved modestly higher Wednesday after Hurricane Ian forced temporary production cuts in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $78.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. November Brent crude the global benchmark, was up 13...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Key diesel prices down to levels not seen since March

On Monday, two key diesel prices fell to levels last posted in March. The weekly average retail diesel price from the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration fell for the 13th time in 14 weeks, posted at $4.889 a gallon, a decline of 7.5 cents a gallon. It’s the lowest posting...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
iheart.com

Gas Prices Spike In Oregon

After 14 weeks of declines, gas prices are on the rise, soaring on the West Coast and in the Midwest with more moderate increases in other parts of the country. Several refineries in California are undergoing planned or unplanned maintenance, creating extremely tight supplies on the West Coast. For the week, the national average for regular adds seven cents to $3.75 a gallon. The Oregon average rockets up 50 cents to $5.14. This is the largest weekly jump in the nation.
OREGON STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy