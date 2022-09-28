ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'I've never felt pain like this': Lonzo Ball CAN'T run or jump without pain in his leg, as the Chicago Bulls playmaker readies for left knee surgery for the third time in his young career

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has said he's 'never felt pain like this' ahead of left knee surgery, as the playmaker told reporters Tuesday that he's unable to run or jump without discomfort.

Ball's left knee was operated on just eight months ago in January - with a recovery timeline of six-to-eight weeks expected then - but he missed the rest of the season and has now admitted that even walking up stairs is currently proving difficult.

'There was a point where we would warm up and stuff, and I would go through certain days and it would be fine,' Ball told reporters Tuesday. 'Then whenever I got to real basketball activities, I just couldn't do it.

'Unfortunately, this is what's at hand and has to be dealt with. We feel like surgery, again, is the best option.'

Lonzo Ball looks set to miss a chunk of the Bulls' season after playing just 35 games last year

Ball has not played in a game since January 14, and was operated on two weeks later for a torn meniscus and bone bruise.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan cited Ball's bone bruise as the source of his pain back in March, and whatever the cause, the playmaker's knee is clearly not healed as training camp begins.

'I've never felt pain like this or was able to ramp up a little bit but never fully, so definitely a unique situation,' Ball said.

'The doctors and the Bulls, we're all trying to figure out what it is. Like I said, we all came to the conclusion that it's time for surgery.'

Luckily for coach Billy Donovan, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will soften the blow of Ball's absence

The latest update comes after five injury-riddled seasons for the 24-year-old, who's topped 60 games just once since entering the league.

Ball is scheduled to be reevaluated in four-to-six weeks, though sitting out the entire season - which he called the 'worst-case scenario' - does not seem to be entirely out of the question.

'I'm at a point now where I know I can't get back out there until I'm comfortable playing and can actually play,' he said.

'So whenever that day comes, that's when I'll have the jersey back on.'

Ball averaged 13 points, 5.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds across 35 games in his first season with the Bulls.

