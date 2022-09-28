ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Donald Trump
Axios

Dems use "vote-shaming" to increase turnout

A leading Democratic super PAC is looking to boost young voters' turnout in November through a public pressure campaign, reminding them it's a matter of public record whether individuals cast a ballot or sit out the election, Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports. Why it matters: Studies have shown "vote shaming"...
The Hill

Democrats lead generic congressional ballot by 4 points: poll

Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1 point narrower from three weeks ago, when the party led in the poll by 5 points.
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.29.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Despite Sen. Ron Johnson’s record in office, a new AARP poll shows the Republican incumbent leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, 51% to 46%. * The same poll also offered the GOP good news in...
24/7 Wall St.

Politicians Who Got Behind the Stolen Election Lie

Joe Biden was elected president of the United States on Nov. 7, 2020, defeating Donald Trump by a margin of 7.1 million votes and 74 electoral votes. Over the nearly two years since, Trump has been relentless in claiming the election was stolen from him amid widespread voter fraud.  These allegations have led to multiple […]
960 The Ref

Democrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News’' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free...
Reason.com

American Elections Are a Mess, and They Always Have Been

It was a presidential election unlike any before. During the campaign, one candidate was accused of using his political connections for personal enrichment. His opponent, in turn, stood accused of being mentally unfit for office. Allegations of voter fraud, intimidation, and attempted disenfranchisement flew in both directions—and only got worse after the election did not immediately provide a clear winner.
WWD

MoveOn Launches ‘Nail the Vote’ Campaign Ahead of Midterm Elections

With its new campaign, MoveOn aims to amplify voter turnout in this year’s upcoming midterm elections by primping the nails of prospective Millennial and Gen Z voters.  Launching on Oct. 3 in partnership with cultural strategy agency TaskForce, the “Nail the Vote” campaign offers two limited-edition nail sticker sets designed by TaskForce’s art director, Ariel Wilson, which will retail for $15 each on MoveOn’s website and benefit the organization’s voter election campaign. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW MoveOn has tapped...
Washington Examiner

Conservatives build momentum in school board races ahead of midterm elections

Conservative candidates campaigning to flip dozens of school board seats across the country are hoping a trend that began last year continues through the November elections. In the midst of an off-year election cycle last year that saw Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) defeat his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, on a campaign platform that heavily emphasized parental rights, Ryan Girdusky's 1776 Project PAC helped several dozen conservative school board candidates defeat liberal incumbents in multiple states.
