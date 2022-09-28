Read full article on original website
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report
Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Arizona’s Latino voters and political independents could spell midterm defeats for MAGA candidates
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Two years after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump's resentment over losing continues to energize his supporters in Arizona. That resentment played out during the Aug. 13, 2022, Republican primaries that saw Trump-endorsed candidates for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and...
Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock
All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
Republicans more likely than Democrats to 'definitely' vote in November: Poll
Sixty-seven percent of Republicans said they will "definitely" be voting in the midterm elections on Nov. 8, compared to 62% of Democrats. The new Yahoo News-YouGov poll also revealed that 45% of registered voters said they would select Democrats for Congress in their district if the election were held today. Only 40% said they would vote for a Republican candidate.
Video shows fake Trump elector in Georgia letting 2 Trump associates into an elections office on the day that a voting system was breached
A new video has added a layer of intrigue in the Georgia probe of Trump's post-election actions. A fake Trump elector was seen on tape letting Trump-linked operatives into the Coffee County office. The group included Cyber Ninjas' CEO Doug Logan, the man behind the botched Arizona vote audit. A...
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Damning video shows Sidney Powell allies at Georgia election office at same time as voting breach
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Drew Griffin analyzed newly revealed footage...
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
Dems use "vote-shaming" to increase turnout
A leading Democratic super PAC is looking to boost young voters' turnout in November through a public pressure campaign, reminding them it's a matter of public record whether individuals cast a ballot or sit out the election, Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports. Why it matters: Studies have shown "vote shaming"...
Voters will decide on 14 statewide ballot measures related to elections, voting, campaign finance, and term limits in 2022
Voters in 10 states will decide on 14 ballot measures related to elections, voting, campaign finance, and term limits in 2022. Ten ballot measures address electoral systems and voting policies. On Nov. 8, Nevadans will decide whether to join Maine and Alaska in using a form of ranked-choice voting for...
Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads | Opinion
Howard Manly, The Conversation and Matt Williams, The Conversation. As political campaigning for the midterm elections is ramping up, millions of voters are considering how they should cast their ballots on Nov. 8, 2022. In addition to the traditional way of voting at their local precinct on Election Day, many have the option to vote earlier by mail.
Democrats lead generic congressional ballot by 4 points: poll
Democrats lead Republicans in the generic congressional ballot by 4 points with Election Day less than six weeks away, according to a new poll. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released Friday found 45 percent of respondents plan to vote for a Democrat in their congressional district, while 41 percent plan to support a Republican. Democrats’ lead is 1 point narrower from three weeks ago, when the party led in the poll by 5 points.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 9.29.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Despite Sen. Ron Johnson’s record in office, a new AARP poll shows the Republican incumbent leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin, 51% to 46%. * The same poll also offered the GOP good news in...
californiapublic.com
Biden administration scales back eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Here's who's affected
The Biden administration updated its guidance Thursday about which loans would be eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness, closing the door to some borrowers.
Politicians Who Got Behind the Stolen Election Lie
Joe Biden was elected president of the United States on Nov. 7, 2020, defeating Donald Trump by a margin of 7.1 million votes and 74 electoral votes. Over the nearly two years since, Trump has been relentless in claiming the election was stolen from him amid widespread voter fraud. These allegations have led to multiple […]
Jan. 6 was a pro-Trump insurrection and threat to democracy, N.J. residents say in new poll
More than half of New Jersey residents called the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump an insurrection and threat to democracy, according to a poll released Wednesday. That view was expressed by 56% in the Rutgers-Eagleton poll, including 51% of independents but only...
Democrats warn of massive GOP turnout in November
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News’' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free...
American Elections Are a Mess, and They Always Have Been
It was a presidential election unlike any before. During the campaign, one candidate was accused of using his political connections for personal enrichment. His opponent, in turn, stood accused of being mentally unfit for office. Allegations of voter fraud, intimidation, and attempted disenfranchisement flew in both directions—and only got worse after the election did not immediately provide a clear winner.
MoveOn Launches ‘Nail the Vote’ Campaign Ahead of Midterm Elections
With its new campaign, MoveOn aims to amplify voter turnout in this year’s upcoming midterm elections by primping the nails of prospective Millennial and Gen Z voters. Launching on Oct. 3 in partnership with cultural strategy agency TaskForce, the “Nail the Vote” campaign offers two limited-edition nail sticker sets designed by TaskForce’s art director, Ariel Wilson, which will retail for $15 each on MoveOn’s website and benefit the organization’s voter election campaign. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW MoveOn has tapped...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives build momentum in school board races ahead of midterm elections
Conservative candidates campaigning to flip dozens of school board seats across the country are hoping a trend that began last year continues through the November elections. In the midst of an off-year election cycle last year that saw Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) defeat his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, on a campaign platform that heavily emphasized parental rights, Ryan Girdusky's 1776 Project PAC helped several dozen conservative school board candidates defeat liberal incumbents in multiple states.
