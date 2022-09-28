ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Nottingham Forest Women are targeting a record crowd at the City Ground when they host bitter rivals Derby County next month... with club keen to build on Euros fever created by Lionesses success

By Kathryn Batte For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nottingham Forest women are hoping to attract a record crowd when they play rivals Derby at the City Ground next month.

Forest have enjoyed a strong start to their season and sit third in the Northern Premier Division, with three wins from their first four games.

The club broke the record attendance for a third tier game when 4,443 supporters watched them play the Rams at their men's stadium last season. That was then topped by Newcastle's clash with Alnwick at St James Park, which attracted a crowd of 22,134.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGyUZ_0iDiA1Jq00

Women's Super League clubs have seen a spike in ticket sales since England won the European Championship this summer, with Arsenal setting an attendance record of 47,367 for last weekend's north London derby.

With Euros fever still alive and kicking, clubs further down the pyramid are also noticing an increased level of interest and there is hope that the City ground will welcome even more fans this time around.

Derby came out on top with a 2-0 victory last season but Forest boss Andy Cook is hoping the home crowd will work in their favour this time around.

'We're really excited to be coming back to The City Ground, especially for a game of this magnitude against our biggest rivals,' Cook said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPoHx_0iDiA1Jq00

'The support has been fantastic for the team since I've been here and to break the record last season for the highest ever attendance in our division was superb and it would be special to improve on that even further.

'We saw how much the nation got behind the Lionesses at the Euros this summer and it was a great advert for women's football.

'We'd love to see as many supporters at The City Ground as possible because it really does make the difference and all the players really do appreciate all the support you give them.

'We've started the season really strongly and we're looking to build on that, so to have a massive league game at The City Ground to look forward to gives us even more motivation to keep striving forward and improving.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYPxI_0iDiA1Jq00

Forest chairman Nicholas Randall KC added: 'It's a great opportunity for our Women's team to play a significant fixture at The City Ground and we're all excited by the prospect.

'We saw last season how much appetite there is for women's football in our community, and we were extremely proud to break the league's attendance record as well as host Women's Super League side Manchester City in the FA Cup.

'Andy Cook and his staff work incredibly hard and have started the season in great form so it would be fantastic to see as many supporters in attendance as possible.'

The game takes place on October 16 and tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and students and just £1 for U18s. They are available to purchase here.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I'm inspired by my wife, not Fergie! Paul Ince admits Premier League management came 'too early' for him… but after EIGHT YEARS away he's making a fine return at Reading as they sit third in the Championship despite a transfer embargo

Just a couple of weeks. That was the plan. Just hold the fort until they can find someone else. ‘That old chestnut,’ smiles Paul Ince from behind the desk in the manager’s office at Reading’s training ground. He is into his eighth month in charge. Back...
UEFA
Daily Mail

FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar

The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fever#Derby County#Manchester City#Uk#Nottingham Forest Women#Women S Super League#The City Ground
BBC

Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving

Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Antonio Cassano calls for Cristiano Ronaldo to 'do himself a favour' and 'STOP' playing... as he claims the Manchester United forward risks becoming a regular substitute unless he RETIRES

Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has called for Cristiano Ronaldo to retire or risk becoming a regular substitute following his recent struggles. Ronaldo has started just one league match this term under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, but was on the teamsheet for both of Portugal's Nations League games during the current international break.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Mark Allen has lost FOUR STONE since May after being warned over his health by a friend - 'and legendary snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan' who 'offered his rival some encouragement'

Snooker player Mark Allen has lost four stone in five months after reportedly receiving encouragement from Ronnie O'Sullivan and a close friend who warned him about his health. Allen's incredible transformation from 19 stone at the World Snooker Championship in April to 14 stone 10 pounds was evident at the...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'He could be Arsenal's centre-back for the next 15 to 20 years': Cesc Fabregas and Rio Ferdinand heap praise on Gunners defender William Saliba, hailing his 'composure'... after the Frenchman dominates AGAIN in north London derby win over Tottenham

Cesc Fabregas and Rio Ferdinand heaped praise on William Saliba after the Arsenal defender impressed again during the Gunners' 3-1 win over Tottenham. Arsenal signed Saliba for £27m back in 2019 after the Frenchman excelled as a youngster with Saint-Etienne. However, he spent three successive seasons out on loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Brom Women change shorts from white to navy over period concerns

West Bromwich Albion Women have made the decision to change the colour of their shorts due to concerns in the squad about wearing white while on their periods.The FA National League Northern Premier Division outfit announced the change from white to navy shorts on Thursday following a full consultation with their playing group.Albion revealed they will wear their new navy shorts for the first time in this weekend’s fixture with Brighouse Town and ensure future home kits follow a similar format of not using white shorts with the issue highlighted by the Lionesses during the summer.“Albion Women will wear navy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The Strictly star who's already captured all our hearts: Retired Olympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds reveals she would love to have children one day... and it 'wouldn't matter' if they are 'a dwarf or average height'

Strictly star Ellie Simmonds and her partner Matt have just bought their first home, an older property that needs a lot of renovation. They have all the usual sort of plans — new bathroom, new kitchen — but they have some specific requirements on their to-do list. ‘We...
SPORTS
BBC

Coventry City to play Middlesbrough at home on Saturday afternoon

With an early start and a World Cup slap bang in the middle of it, the process of administering the 2022-23 English football league season was never going to be simple. But, even so, after all their early season pitch problems, Coventry City can already feel they have suffered more than most.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: Dark days at Headingley, the transformation of England's Test team, Mankad, Harry Brook and Bazball... the good, bad and ugly of a VERY eventful season

A dramatic campaign ended in extraordinary drama as Warwickshire secured County Championship First Division status by the skin of their teeth and sentenced Yorkshire to last-gasp relegation. From the transformation of the England Test team and the emergence of Harry Brook ahead of the T20 World Cup to the dark...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard remains tight-lipped on the future of Douglas Luiz who has delayed signing a new contract at Aston Villa... with Arsenal considering a third move for the £23m rated midfielder

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that Douglas Luiz has delayed on signing a contract extension at Aston Villa - cracking open the window to a possible move to Arsenal. As previously reported by Sportsmail, Arsenal are considering a third move for the 24-year-old Brazilian, partly because of injury concerns about Thomas Partey.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Bromwich Albion Women change their white home shorts to accommodate for their players' menstrual cycles... just months after Lionesses hero Beth Mead revealed she had highlighted the same issue with sportswear giant Nike

West Bromwich Albion Women have changed the colour of their playing shorts for the remainder of the 2022/23 season and beyond. The decision to change the team's white home shorts to navy was made following consultations with the team regarding the impracticality of wearing white whilst players are on their period.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: The clash between Mikel Arteta's expressive style and Antonio Conte's pragmatic system will bring a fascinating tactical battle to the north London derby

Saturday's North London Derby has all the makings of a fascinating tactical battle between two highly competitive managers with somewhat different systems. Mikel Arteta admires the artistry and fluidity of 4-3-3 and how it enables Arsenal's players to express themselves on the pitch. Whereas Antonio Conte prefers the more pragmatic formation of 3-4-3 and believes it will bring success to Tottenham in the way it did to Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Britain braces for transport mayhem today with the biggest rail strikes in decades meaning thousands will miss the start of the London Marathon but union vows it 'won't blink' over their demands

Rail unions have vowed they will not back down as they grind Britain's railways to a halt with the biggest strikes in decades. Millions will be affected by the strikes, including those travelling for the London Marathon on Sunday and Premier League matches including the North London Derby between Tottenham and Arsenal today.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

625K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy