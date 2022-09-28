Mike Matheny addresses his future with the Royals after 2022 season

Ever since it was announced that the Royals were dismissing President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore, attention has turned to the future of current manager Mike Matheny. Coming up on the end of his third season in Kansas City, Matheny's overseen some lean years (136-213), with some assuming that the widespread changes that owner John Sherman is instituting will reach beyond the front office. Speaking with 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Wednesday, Matheny addressed those concerns and explained how he views his future in Kansas City.

"Not much," he said in regards to how many conversations he's had with GM JJ Picollo about his job status. "We had some obvious conversations early, and understanding that change has been talked about. I don't know who of us has tomorrow guaranteed in life, let alone employment. So what we do is get our eyes focused on what we can do today, to do the best with where we are. That stuff will work itself out. JJ's got a tough job. He has a lot of big decisions, a lot of big decisions to make ... There will be a lot of conversations between now and when we leave Cleveland, but up until then, stay the course and be focused on what we need to do today to make an impact on the players and the game."

You can listen to Matheny's entire interview in the embedded player below: