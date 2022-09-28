ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles' Neighborhood Speed Hump Program to Resume After Hiatus

Los Angeles residents can once again apply to have speed humps installed in their neighborhoods, officials announced Wednesday. The Neighborhood Speed Hump Program, which was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic to direct resources to emergency response and recovery efforts, will resume taking applications Oct. 6. Sep 27. 14 hours ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA

