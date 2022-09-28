ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian

Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff in Monterey Park

The California Highway Patrol was pursuing a possibly stolen SUV Friday night in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit began when authorities tried to pull the SUV over, and the driver refused to yield. The SUV was spotted in the El Sereno area around 6 p.m. before getting off the...
Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother, Child Injured

Police in the City of Industry in the San Gabriel Valley are looking for a driver who hit a grandma and her granddaughter and took off. Both the grandma and granddaughter survived with only minor injuries. Surveillance video shows the scary scene Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., a grandma...
