Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Bay Area First Responders on Standby to Deploy to Hurricane Ian
Bay Area first responders are on standby and waiting for the call to deploy to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast. California Task Force 3 of the Urban Search and Rescue Team based in East Palo Alto is next up in the rotation and could be ready within four to six hours to deploy to Hurricane Ian if called.
californiapublic.com
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
californiapublic.com
CHP Pursuit Ends in Standoff in Monterey Park
The California Highway Patrol was pursuing a possibly stolen SUV Friday night in the San Gabriel Valley. The pursuit began when authorities tried to pull the SUV over, and the driver refused to yield. The SUV was spotted in the El Sereno area around 6 p.m. before getting off the...
californiapublic.com
California raises wage replacement for new parents, sick workers
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill to raise payments made to workers taking paid family leave in California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiapublic.com
Volunteer who criticized conditions at L.A. animal shelter says she was fired
A volunteer who criticized the city of L.A.’s care of rabbits and other small mammals at the San Pedro animal shelter in a recent Times story said she was told Friday she was fired. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
In turnaround, L.A. council candidate offers 'deepest apologies' over wage-theft cases
L.A. City Council candidate Danielle Sandoval, after a week of defiant statements, said she takes “full responsibility” and is working to ensure workers who filed wage claims are paid. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Can most Californians even afford to retire?
More than 7 million Californians have had no access to a workplace retirement program. Can the CalSavers program help?
californiapublic.com
Newsom signs UFW bill aimed at helping California farmworkers organize
After weeks of pressure and a 24-day march by farmworkers and supporters, California’s governor signed legislation he previously hinted he’d veto.
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiapublic.com
Knott's Scary Farm to offer free ticket for adults chaperoning groups of minors
Knotts’s Berry Farm will offer free tickets for chaperones with groups of five at its Halloween event.
californiapublic.com
New California law will require job postings to include salary ranges
Senate Bill 1162, which applies to companies with 15 or more employees in California, was intended to help narrow gender and racial inequities in pay.
californiapublic.com
California's outgoing chief justice is named new CEO of public policy think tank
Tani Cantil-Sakauye will start as president and chief executive of the Public Policy Institute of California the day her term as chief justice ends.
californiapublic.com
Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run That Left Grandmother, Child Injured
Police in the City of Industry in the San Gabriel Valley are looking for a driver who hit a grandma and her granddaughter and took off. Both the grandma and granddaughter survived with only minor injuries. Surveillance video shows the scary scene Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., a grandma...
Comments / 0