The US Sun

George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth reveals host’s major new career move – but GMA fans call it a ‘hard pass’

ALI Wentworth has revealed her husband George Stephanopolous' surprising next career move. Wentworth shared a news story about her 61-year-old husband on Instagram with the caption: "Suiting up the next generation of journalists!" The big announcement about the Good Morning America star has gotten people talking, but not everyone is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Buzzfeed#Tiktok
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades

Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Whoopi Goldberg Sends ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Into Hysterics By Nearly Ending Show 20 Minutes Early

It seems like Whoopi Goldberg is still in vacation mood and doesn’t want to work anytime soon as she tried to end the Thursday episode of The View 20 minutes early. It started with her trying to end their previous segment on men who try to be funnier than their wives, and then going for broke by attempting to end the show altogether. As she announced, “Next, I wanna say, you all have been a great audience; we love that you are watching. We want you all to have a great day today. Take a little…,” she was saying before noticing something was off.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'The View': Sunny Hostin Defends Adam Levine, Joy Behar Doesn't Even Know Who He Is

Sunny Hostin doesn't think Maroon 5's Adam Levine's cheating scandal is that bad. The co-host of The View gave her take regarding allegations made by an Instagram model on her alleged affair with the former The Voice coach. "It's cheating, okay, but why go on Instagram or social media to put all of that stuff out. His wife is pregnant. That's cruel," Hostin said of the woman who brought the allegations to light. She added, "He made a mistake, and he's a rockstar," seemingly as a nod to the notion that public figures as such as known to cheat. Meanwhile, Joy Behar joked that she doesn't even know who Levine is. "I have a question: Who is Adam Levine?" Behar asked.
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: 'Jeopardy!' spinoffs under consideration, and more

There's good news for Jeopardy! fans. Deadline reports that on the heels of the Celebrity Jeopardy! revival, Executive Producer Michael Davies is considering expanding the franchise with other spinoffs, including a masters league featuring the show's winningest players, and a possible version of the long-running game show focused solely on sports and pop culture trivia, he tells the New York Times. The franchise has already begun filming a Second Chance Tournament that will bring back promising contestants, as well as a revamped Tournament of Champions...
TV SERIES

