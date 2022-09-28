ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

barronperspective.org

Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola

The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Houlihan's Abruptly Closed Its Doors

PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE

Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Transcript

Frank Defino Central Elementary School awarded Blue Ribbon honor

MARLBORO — The Frank Defino Central Elementary School, Route 79, which educates children in kindergarten through fifth grade, has earned a national Blue Ribbon award in recognition of high student achievement for 2022, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced. Nine schools in New Jersey achieved Blue Ribbon status...
EDUCATION
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript News Briefs, Sept. 28

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Sept. 9, a Colts Neck resident reported that on July 27, a Route 9 business in Manalapan was defrauded in the amount of $98,366. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo. handled the report and the incident is...
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

 http://centraljersey.com

