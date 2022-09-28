Read full article on original website
barronperspective.org
Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola
The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
Cranbury Lions Club celebrates 90 years of service with community
For nine decades the Cranbury Lions Club has been dedicated to serving the Cranbury community and that service continues today. To celebrate the organization’s 90th anniversary year, an evening event was organized that sold out tables and seats inside the Cranbury Inn’s Banquet Hall on Sept. 24 in Cranbury.
Rotary Club of Hillsborough to organize ‘Flags for Heroes’ field of honor Veteran’s Day
The Rotary Club of Hillsborough is organizing the “Flags for Heroes” field of honor at the Hillsborough Township Municipal Complex for Veteran’s Day. “Flags for Heroes” is a national movement designed to honor veterans by assembling a field of American flags bearing the names of the veteran on the flagpole.
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
morrisfocus.com
Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors
PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENTS INFORMATION ON SCHOOL FIRE
Early this morning the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well involved fire at a school and a General alarm was transmitted. Engine 5 arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with...
Frank Defino Central Elementary School awarded Blue Ribbon honor
MARLBORO — The Frank Defino Central Elementary School, Route 79, which educates children in kindergarten through fifth grade, has earned a national Blue Ribbon award in recognition of high student achievement for 2022, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced. Nine schools in New Jersey achieved Blue Ribbon status...
NJ.com
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
NJ.com
N.J. teacher suspended for lessons on Hitler, swastikas sues school district
A teacher in Bergen County has filed a lawsuit against the school district where he teaches history, claiming he was suspended after parents and students complained about his lessons on the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler that included an assignment to make a propaganda-style poster. Robert Welsh, 53, of...
Freehold Township officials will purchase, preserve open space parcels
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — The members of the Township Committee in Freehold Township will purchase and preserve an open space parcel on Siloam Road and an open space parcel on Turkey Swamp Road. Siloam Road (Route 527) begins at Monmouth Road (Route 537) at the border of Freehold Township, Manalapan...
2 NJ police officer brothers arrested for drunken fight in Md.
Two New Jersey police officers who are brothers were arrested after they allegedly got into a drunken brawl in Maryland last month.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
News Transcript News Briefs, Sept. 28
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Sept. 9, a Colts Neck resident reported that on July 27, a Route 9 business in Manalapan was defrauded in the amount of $98,366. Patrolman Christopher Capuzzo. handled the report and the incident is...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A serious crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on a northbound exit ramp at the Cheesequake Service Area in Sayreville, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. The exit ramp was blocked,...
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash was reported along Route 9 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 on Rouite 9 south of Bay Parkway in Ocean Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. There were injuries in the crash,, the...
NJ.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in North Jersey, police say
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
roi-nj.com
Jersey Shore is 1st hospital in N.J. to perform next-generation surgery for those with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using the next-generation, self-expanding Evolut FX Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement system, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgical aortic valve replacement. The academic medical center is among the first in the nation...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
NJ.com
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
centraljersey.com
