West Philadelphia shooting leaves a man in critical condition, another hurt
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are trying to find the person who shot two men early Friday morning in West Philadelphia, leaving one critically injured. The incident happened on the 6100 block of Market Street around 1:02 am. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg. Police...
16-year-old critically injured, another teen hurt in shooting outside Kingsessing mini-mart
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 54th Street and Willows Avenue.Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in his head. He was rushed to the hospital and is critical.The 14-year-old boy, police say, was shot once in the right side of his body. Investigators say he's critical but stable at the hospital.No arrests have been made, police say.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Philadelphia Military Academy on lockdown after report of weapon in school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the scene of a school lockdown in North Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Military Academy is located on the 2100 block of North 13th Street. There are several officers in front of the school. There was a report of a weapon in the school and...
Police: 4 injured in separate shootings during violent morning in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating several shootings that left four people injured, three critically, early Friday morning. Police say the first shooting took place just after 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of Market Street. According to authorities, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and was...
Video: Two teens, 14 and 16, shot while walking down Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two young teenagers were shot while walking down a Philadelphia street Thursday night by a gunman who got out of a vehicle. Friday morning, police released surveillance video of the incident as they continue to search for a suspect and the vehicle he was in. Officers...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
VIDEO: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 teens in Southwest Philadelphia
Philadelphia police released surveillance footage of a broad-daylight shooting of two teens in the hopes of identifying the suspects. Police data shows the number of kids shot — and the number of kids arrested for gun crime — is up from last year.
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students
UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
School bus involved in crash with several vehicles in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia
Video from Chopper 6 showed a small bus stopped at the scene and at least two other damaged vehicles.
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting
A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
A ‘Most Gentle Soul': Mother Remembers Teen Son Slain in Philadelphia Football Scrimmage Shooting
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here. Meredith Elizalde ran toward the gunshots. Her instinct as a mother, something in the pit of her soul, knew her son was in danger. She had been waiting in...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Missing teen girl last seen in Stenton heading to school in a purple dashiki
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Egypt Lackey was last seen on the 8100 block of Temple Rd around 8:20 am. Lackey was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black/purple dashiki,...
Philadelphia teacher describes grief in school communities after deadly ambush near Roxborough High School
Authorities are still searching for the gunment wanted in the deadly ambush after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School. Leshawna Coleman, a representative for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, joins FOX 29 to discuss the grief students are facing after the deadly shooting.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
School officials respond after deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
"We absolutely have to believe we can do better in our city," Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Watlington said after the shooting claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
Man, 73, dies after being struck by hit-and-run-driver; suspect surrenders
Police say the driver of a gold Honda Pilot ran the victim over and then fled the scene.
Man shot in the jaw, eyebrow in Strawberry Mansion
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street around 10:28 pm. According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot in the jaw and grazed in the left...
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
Explosives found in Port Richmond scrap yard; nearby Wawa temporarily closed
Explosives were found in a scrapyard on Friday in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
