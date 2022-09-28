ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

16-year-old critically injured, another teen hurt in shooting outside Kingsessing mini-mart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened around  5 p.m. at 54th Street and Willows Avenue.Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in his head. He was rushed to the hospital and is critical.The 14-year-old boy, police say, was shot once in the right side of his body. Investigators say he's critical but stable at the hospital.No arrests have been made, police say.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
Teen Charged in SEPTA Station Shooting

A 14-year-old was charged in connection with a shooting at a Market-Frankford Line train on Sunday, SEPTA authorities said. The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with aggravated assault and related charges after shooting two rounds at a train around 10:35 p.m. as it was leaving the Tioga Station, SEPTA police said.
Man shot in the jaw, eyebrow in Strawberry Mansion

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times in Strawberry Mansion Tuesday. The incident happened on the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street around 10:28 pm. According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot in the jaw and grazed in the left...
