PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life and another teen is injured after a shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department says the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at 54th Street and Willows Avenue.Police say the 17-year-old boy was shot once in his head. He was rushed to the hospital and is critical.The 14-year-old boy, police say, was shot once in the right side of his body. Investigators say he's critical but stable at the hospital.No arrests have been made, police say.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO